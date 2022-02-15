EXPIRING
Main Content
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
NIGHTLY 6:30/5:30c
S2022 E4502/15/22
NBC Nightly News - 2/15/22
Also available on the nbc app
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Available until 02/18/22
Appearing:Lester Holt
Tags: health, International News, Lester Holt, Making A Difference, NBC Nightly News, National News, news, nightly news, U.S. News, Breaking News, Evening News, politics, World News
S2022 E4521 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationPrimetime
2014
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- What could get Putin looking for a Ukraine exit strategyCLIP 02/16/22
- Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery storeCLIP 02/16/22
- Judge temporarily blocks release of records in Bob Saget death investigationCLIP 02/16/22
- FAA sends 80 unruly passenger cases to FBI for reviewCLIP 02/16/22
- Three San Francisco school board commissioners ousted in recall voteCLIP 02/16/22
- CDC could update mask guidance next weekCLIP 02/16/22
- U.S. and NATO officials say they can’t confirm Russian troop pullbackCLIP 02/16/22
- New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna LeeCLIP 02/15/22
- Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker RemingtonCLIP 02/15/22
- Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’CLIP 02/15/22
- Missing 6-year-old girl found under stairs after being held captive for 2 yearsCLIP 02/15/22
- Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia GiuffreCLIP 02/15/22
- New investigation at NJ nursing home that stacked 17 bodies in tiny morgueCLIP 02/15/22
- Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black AmericansCLIP 02/14/22
- Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missionsCLIP 02/14/22
- Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murderCLIP 02/14/22
- Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on boardCLIP 02/14/22
- U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack growCLIP 02/14/22
- ‘Crypto couple,’ charged with laundering billions in bitcoin, appears in courtCLIP 02/14/22
- Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid trucker protests over Covid restrictionsCLIP 02/14/22
- Biden urges Americans 'to be careful' amid the pandemic as fans gather for Super BowlCLIP 02/13/22
- Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing OlympicsCLIP 02/12/22
- Biden meets with Putin in high-stakes phone callCLIP 02/12/22
- Vaccine mandate protests continue worldwideCLIP 02/12/22
- Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?CLIP 02/12/22
- State of emergency over trucker protestsCLIP 02/11/22
- Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootoutCLIP 02/11/22
- Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5CLIP 02/11/22
- Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekendCLIP 02/11/22
- Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction expertsCLIP 02/11/22
- U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine before end of OlympicsCLIP 02/11/22
- Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report saysCLIP 02/10/22
- Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparationsCLIP 02/10/22
- Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturingCLIP 02/10/22
- NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President BidenCLIP 02/10/22
- Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6CLIP 02/10/22
- New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandatesCLIP 02/09/22
- Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practicesCLIP 02/09/22
- McCarthy responds to RNC’s Jan. 6 ‘legitimate political discourse’ characterizationCLIP 02/09/22
- Army investigation faults Biden admin. for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawalCLIP 02/09/22
- Congress facing growing pressure over lawmakers trading stocksCLIP 02/09/22
- Inside Oklahoma’s booming marijuana industryCLIP 02/08/22
- Peloton announces major cuts and new leadershipCLIP 02/08/22
- Former Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness over allegations of inaction in abuse casesCLIP 02/08/22
- Macron optimistic on Russia-Ukraine crisis after meeting with PutinCLIP 02/08/22
- Reports of J&J slowing Covid vaccine production spur concerns over variantsCLIP 02/08/22
- State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandateCLIP 02/07/22
- Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildupCLIP 02/07/22
- Car shopping made complicated by chip shortage: should you buy or lease?CLIP 02/07/22
- Several states lifting school mask mandatesCLIP 02/07/22
- New interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai raises more questionsCLIP 02/07/22
- Colby Stevenson survived a horrific car crash and is now a Team USA OlympianCLIP 02/06/22
- Celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throneCLIP 02/06/22
- Growing push to end Covid-19 restrictions around the countryCLIP 02/06/22
- Navy Seal Candidate Dies After ‘Hell Week’CLIP 02/06/22
- Ukrainian citizens prepare for possible Russian invasionCLIP 02/06/22
- New U.S. Intelligence findings on potential Russian invasion of UkraineCLIP 02/06/22
- Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle on his family’s Olympic legacyCLIP 02/05/22
- Joe Rogan apologizes for using N-wordCLIP 02/05/22
- Officials: Housekeeper to Michael Bloomberg rescued after kidnappingCLIP 02/05/22
- Protesters angered by police shooting of Amir LockeCLIP 02/05/22
- Trump lashes out at Pence over critical speechCLIP 02/05/22
- Newly deployed U.S. troops arrive in EuropeCLIP 02/05/22
- China’s human rights record slammed as Beijing Olympics kick offCLIP 02/04/22
- Bodycam footage released in fatal police shooting of Amir LockeCLIP 02/04/22
- Pence breaks with Trump: ‘I had no right to overturn the election’CLIP 02/04/22
- Russia receives strong support from China in Ukraine standoffCLIP 02/04/22
- ISIS leader killed in U.S. military raid in SyriaCLIP 02/03/22
- U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by UkraineCLIP 02/03/22
- Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortageCLIP 02/03/22
- Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issueCLIP 02/03/22
- Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter OlympicsCLIP 02/03/22
- Deep freeze hits millions across U.S.CLIP 02/03/22
- Biden meets with New York City mayor to address rising crimeCLIP 02/03/22
- 8-year-old creates his own book and library sensationCLIP 02/02/22
- Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’CLIP 02/02/22
- Scaled-down Olympic torch relay ahead of Beijing Olympics kickoffCLIP 02/02/22
- Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks on discrimination lawsuit against NFLCLIP 02/02/22
- CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleagueCLIP 02/02/22
- Biden deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine conflict fearsCLIP 02/02/22
- Major winter storm hits millionsCLIP 02/02/22
- Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5CLIP 02/01/22
- HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threatsCLIP 02/01/22
- Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoffCLIP 02/01/22
- Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubbleCLIP 02/01/22
- New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray saysCLIP 02/01/22
- Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school librariesCLIP 02/01/22
- Uyghurs who fled China describe families torn apart, separation from childrenCLIP 01/31/22
- Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30CLIP 01/31/22
- Florida citrus growers fight to save fruit from deep freezeCLIP 01/31/22
- High-stakes showdown between Russia, U.S. amid Ukraine invasion concernsCLIP 01/31/22
- Joe Rogan breaks silence on Spotify controversyCLIP 01/31/22
- Rep. Liz Cheney responds to Trump’s Jan. 6 comments: ‘He clearly would do this all again’CLIP 01/31/22
- Broadway actress gets college graduation surpriseCLIP 01/30/22
- District attorneys taking new look at alleged police misconductCLIP 01/30/22
- Beijing under high alert as athletes arrive for OlympicsCLIP 01/30/22
- Spotify CEO speaks out amid growing criticism over podcastCLIP 01/30/22
- List of Supreme Court Justice candidates growsCLIP 01/30/22
- Covid cases falling nationwideCLIP 01/30/22
- Northeast recovers from blizzard aftermathCLIP 01/30/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.