S2023 E2601/26/23
NBC Nightly News - 1/26/23
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
NRNews and Information Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Lester Holt
Available until 01/29/23
- Half Moon Bay suspect in court after 7 people killed in mass shootingCLIP 01/25/23
- A sorrow-filled celebration of the Lunar New YearCLIP 01/22/23
- 50th anniversary of Roe v WadeCLIP 01/22/23
- Fourth discovery of classified items revealed at President Biden’s homeCLIP 01/22/23
- Police nationwide ramp up security after mass shootingCLIP 01/22/23
- Monterey Park shooting rattles communityCLIP 01/22/23
- SWAT teams close in on van sought in connection with Monterey Park mass shootingCLIP 01/22/23
- Ukrainian soldiers playing American footballCLIP 01/15/23
- Rental prices dropping in some citiesCLIP 01/15/23
- Tenacious young drummer shows music is for everyoneCLIP 01/15/23
- California facing tenth storm system since ChristmasCLIP 01/15/23
- President honors Martin Luther King Jr. at late reverend’s church amid newest document revelationsCLIP 01/15/23
- Terrifying near-miss between passenger planes at JFK AirportCLIP 01/15/23
- Deadly plane crash in NepalCLIP 01/15/23
- From baggage handler to cockpitCLIP 01/14/23
- Are car touchscreens distracting drivers?CLIP 01/14/23
- Who is America’s Newest Billionaire?CLIP 01/14/23
- Renewed Russian assault in UkraineCLIP 01/14/23
- South facing deadly winter tornado spreeCLIP 01/14/23
- 27 million under flood alerts across CaliforniaCLIP 01/14/23
- More classified material found at President Biden’s Delaware homeCLIP 01/14/23
- Lisa Marie Presley rushed to the hospitalCLIP 01/12/23
- The surprising boat trip that saw the beautiful beginnings of lifeCLIP 01/08/23
- Unique program combines treatments for alcohol-related liver disease and addictionCLIP 01/08/23
- Missing mother Ana Walshe’s husband in custodyCLIP 01/08/23
- Protestors swarm Brazil’s CongressCLIP 01/08/23
- President Biden comes face to face with US and Mexico border crisis in El PasoCLIP 01/08/23
- 10-year-old brain cancer survivor starts basketball program for kidsCLIP 01/07/23
- University of Idaho students return to campus days after suspect was arrestedCLIP 01/07/23
- Self-driving cars race in a high-speed test for road safety researchCLIP 01/07/23
- Customer shoots and kills armed robber in Houston taco shopCLIP 01/07/23
- Six-year-old school shooter in custodyCLIP 01/07/23
- President Biden to visit southern borderCLIP 01/07/23
- Kevin McCarthy elected as House of Representative speakerCLIP 01/07/23
- Damar Hamlin awake, showing remarkable improvementCLIP 01/05/23
- Russia rings in New Year attacking Ukraine with 45 dronesCLIP 01/01/23
- Canadian government makes immigration push to fill labor shortageCLIP 01/01/23
- Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bondCLIP 01/01/23
- Parents of suspect in Idaho University student murders speak outCLIP 01/01/23
- Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without powerCLIP 01/01/23
- Violent machete attack blocks away from Times Square New Year’s Eve celebrationCLIP 01/01/23
- Goodbye 2022: Reflecting on joyous moments and big surprisesCLIP 12/31/22
- Is Expensive Champagne worth the cost?CLIP 12/31/22
- Man accused of stabbing Idaho University students plans to waive extraditionCLIP 12/31/22
- Remembering Barbara WaltersCLIP 12/31/22
- Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95CLIP 12/31/22
- New Year’s celebrations around the worldCLIP 12/31/22
- New York ‘hero’ saved 23 people during monster stormCLIP 12/30/22
- Families of Idaho murder victims hopeful for justice after suspect’s arrestCLIP 12/30/22
- What Trump’s tax returns revealCLIP 12/30/22
- Travel nightmare shows signs of easing ahead of New Year’s EveCLIP 12/30/22
- Suspect arrested in murders of four University of Idaho studentsCLIP 12/30/22
- New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million peopleCLIP 12/29/22
- Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to knowCLIP 12/29/22
- Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraftCLIP 12/29/22
- Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on UkraineCLIP 12/29/22
- George Santos facing federal investigation over financesCLIP 12/29/22
- Snowstorm stalls traffic in Denver as Buffalo begins to reopenCLIP 12/29/22
- Southwest expects a return to normal operations tomorrowCLIP 12/29/22
- Teen swimmer wins state title after recovering from shark attackCLIP 12/28/22
- Schools stocking Narcan to combat teen overdosesCLIP 12/28/22
- Tripledemic overwhelming U.S. hospitalsCLIP 12/28/22
- Migrants in limbo at the border shelter in desperate conditionsCLIP 12/28/22
- Francis calls for prayers for former Pope Benedict’s healthCLIP 12/28/22
- Devastating storm toll in Buffalo fuels questions over responseCLIP 12/28/22
- George Santos under investigation by New York prosecutor after resume ‘embellishing’CLIP 12/28/22
- What’s causing Southwest’s mass flight cancellations?CLIP 12/28/22
- Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter stormCLIP 12/27/22
- Duo spreads gifts and cheer across the countryCLIP 12/25/22
- Inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fireCLIP 12/25/22
- Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastationCLIP 12/25/22
- Warnings of a growing tripledemic as cases rise during the holidaysCLIP 12/25/22
- King Charles makes first Christmas speechCLIP 12/25/22
- Christmas in Ukraine, celebrations in a time of warCLIP 12/25/22
- Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwideCLIP 12/25/22
- Lester Holt spotlights the NBC Nightly News staff behind the broadcastCLIP 12/24/22
- Christmas celebrations take shape around the worldCLIP 12/24/22
- New assault in Kherson leave 10 dead, dozens woundedCLIP 12/24/22
- Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before ChristmasCLIP 12/24/22
- Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.CLIP 12/24/22
- Our Planet’s Future: Combatting Climate ChangeCLIP 12/23/22
- The good news in 2022CLIP 12/18/22
- Famous Iranian actress arrestedCLIP 12/18/22
- Peruvian government says most foreign tourists evacuatedCLIP 12/18/22
- State of emergency declared at Texas borderCLIP 12/18/22
- January 6th panel finalizing plans to refer criminal charges for former President TrumpCLIP 12/18/22
- Bringing dads and their children closer through balletCLIP 12/17/22
- Police department live streaming body camera footageCLIP 12/17/22
- iPhone emergency service saves California coupleCLIP 12/17/22
- Super Saturday last-minute shopping setting recordsCLIP 12/17/22
- ‘Tripledemic’ threatens to derail holiday seasonCLIP 12/17/22
- Deadly protests across Peru stranding American touristsCLIP 12/17/22
- Title 42 set to expire soonCLIP 12/17/22
- January 6th committee weighing criminal referrals for President TrumpCLIP 12/17/22
- Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen tWitch Boss dead at 40 years oldCLIP 12/14/22
- 13 strangers become friends with road trip after flight cancellationCLIP 12/14/22
- Honoring hometown heroes with fresh cookiesCLIP 12/11/22
- Toy drives and food banks struggling with donationsCLIP 12/11/22
- Libyan intelligence officer charged with building Lockerbie bomb in U.S. custodyCLIP 12/11/22
- Ukrainian wait for electricity as nights grow colderCLIP 12/11/22
