S2021 E34012/06/21
NBC Nightly News - 12/6/21
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Appearing:Lester Holt
- Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasionCLIP 12/07/21
- Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine saysCLIP 12/07/21
- Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.CLIP 12/07/21
- State of emergency declared in Hawaii amid heavy rain, floodingCLIP 12/07/21
- Surgeon General issues rare public health advisory over youth mental health crisisCLIP 12/07/21
- Nick Cannon announces death of 5-month-old son from brain tumorCLIP 12/07/21
- FTC warns of surge in gift card scamsCLIP 12/07/21
- Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on 80th anniversary of attackCLIP 12/07/21
- Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpackCLIP 12/06/21
- Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob DoleCLIP 12/06/21
- Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images showCLIP 12/06/21
- Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policyCLIP 12/06/21
- U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter OlympicsCLIP 12/06/21
- Jussie Smollett testifies in his own defenseCLIP 12/06/21
- What we know about the Michigan high school shooting investigationCLIP 12/06/21
- Coronavirus: HHS national disaster medical team assisting overwhelmed New Mexico hospitalCLIP 12/06/21
- New York City Ballet’s “Nutcracker” is backCLIP 12/05/21
- Growth of electric vehicles endangering rain forestsCLIP 12/05/21
- More fallout from Chris Cuomo CNN terminationCLIP 12/05/21
- Investigation into Michigan high school shooter continuesCLIP 12/05/21
- U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreadsCLIP 12/05/21
- Remembering Bob Dole and his military legacyCLIP 12/05/21
- Former Senator Bob Dole dies at 98CLIP 12/05/21
- Christmas light display holds a deeper meaningCLIP 12/04/21
- Toy drives committed to helping families despite donation shortagesCLIP 12/04/21
- Chris Cuomo terminated from CNNCLIP 12/04/21
- Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian borderCLIP 12/04/21
- Omicron variant spreads across the U.S.CLIP 12/04/21
- Unprecedented charges in Michigan high school shootingCLIP 12/04/21
- Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect arraigned in courtCLIP 12/04/21
- Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variantsCLIP 12/03/21
- 210,000 jobs added in November in weakest report of the yearCLIP 12/03/21
- Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedyCLIP 12/03/21
- Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberiesCLIP 12/03/21
- Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweaterCLIP 12/03/21
- Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art BaselCLIP 12/03/21
- Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.CLIP 12/03/21
- Parents of accused Michigan high school shooter chargedCLIP 12/03/21
- Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in ChinaCLIP 12/02/21
- Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensionsCLIP 12/02/21
- How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchaseCLIP 12/02/21
- Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shootingCLIP 12/02/21
- Congressional leaders scrambling to avoid government shutdownCLIP 12/02/21
- Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreadsCLIP 12/02/21
- First case of omicron variant detected in U.S.CLIP 12/01/21
- Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion case that challenges Roe v. WadeCLIP 12/01/21
- Abortion providers say stakes are 'unbelievably high' for Supreme Court caseCLIP 12/01/21
- Trump tested positive for Covid before Biden debate, sources sayCLIP 12/01/21
- Tucson officer fired after fatally shooting man in wheelchairCLIP 12/01/21
- How one of America's largest railroads plans to avert future supply chain crisesCLIP 12/01/21
- An up-close look at this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeCLIP 12/01/21
- Teen suspect in Michigan high school shooting charged as adultCLIP 12/01/21
- Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crashCLIP 11/30/21
- How a nonprofit is pushing forward to give back despite a dip in donationsCLIP 11/30/21
- One-on-one with labor secretary on shipping backlog and jobsCLIP 11/30/21
- Jury selection underway in officer’s trial over death of Daunte WrightCLIP 11/30/21
- 15-year-old suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Michigan high schoolCLIP 11/30/21
- Former acting CDC director discusses omicron and Covid vaccinesCLIP 11/30/21
- Inside lab where scientists are searching for omicron variantCLIP 11/30/21
- FDA panel votes to recommend approval of Merck’s antiviral pill as omicron variant spreadsCLIP 11/30/21
- Small businesses hurt by rash of smash-and-grab robberiesCLIP 11/29/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial beginsCLIP 11/29/21
- Biden urges booster shots as omicron variant causes ‘concern’CLIP 11/29/21
- A look at omicron variant’s spread in South AfricaCLIP 11/29/21
- Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on omicron variantCLIP 11/29/21
- Video released of investigators questioning Cuomo over sexual harassment allegationsCLIP 11/29/21
- Cyber Monday expected to shatter records after lackluster Black FridayCLIP 11/29/21
- Bride marks wedding day with unexpected walk down the aisleCLIP 11/28/21
- SNAP food program gets boost in benefitsCLIP 11/28/21
- Preview of Ghislaine Maxwell trial ahead of opening statementsCLIP 11/28/21
- Retailers hope to bounce back on Cyber MondayCLIP 11/28/21
- Thanksgiving weekend brings travel surgeCLIP 11/28/21
- Answering your questions about the Omicron variantCLIP 11/28/21
- Travel chaos as countries prepare for Omicron variantCLIP 11/28/21
- U.S. braces for Omicron variant with new travel restrictionsCLIP 11/28/21
- World War II veteran volunteers to pilot life-saving flightsCLIP 11/27/21
- Spotlighting small businesses during the holiday seasonCLIP 11/27/21
- Theft on the rise during holiday shopping dealsCLIP 11/27/21
- Republican Representative Lauren Boebert under fireCLIP 11/27/21
- Black Friday deals impacted by supply chain crisisCLIP 11/27/21
- Breaking down why health officials are so worried about Omicron wariantCLIP 11/27/21
- European countries report cases of Omicron Covid variantCLIP 11/27/21
- Fauci warns Americans to take new Omicron variant seriouslyCLIP 11/26/21
- Radio City Rockettes make emotional return to the stageCLIP 11/26/21
- On the front lines with hotshot teams fighting wildfires in the WestCLIP 11/26/21
- Russia denies involvement in alleged Ukraine coup plotCLIP 11/26/21
- Best Buy combines stores with warehouses to meet shopping demandCLIP 11/26/21
- WHO calls Omicron strain a ‘variant of concern’ as U.S. adds travel restrictionsCLIP 11/26/21
- Nation celebrates Thanksgiving together amid pandemicCLIP 11/25/21
- Biden marks pandemic losses in Thanksgiving video messageCLIP 11/25/21
- Guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder spurs conversation on changeCLIP 11/25/21
- Malls increase security after flurry of smash-and-grab theftsCLIP 11/25/21
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: what you need to knowCLIP 11/25/21
- Food banks find new solutions to feed families after increased need from pandemicCLIP 11/25/21
- How new car technology aims to prevent drunk driving deathsCLIP 11/25/21
- Hospital gives back to local restaurants hurt by the pandemicCLIP 11/25/21
- Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is back bringing families togetherCLIP 11/24/21
- Mobile market bringing affordable healthy food to Milwaukee’s food desertsCLIP 11/24/21
- Uproar as China pushes for Interpol executive committee postCLIP 11/24/21
- Black Friday deals on gifts are starting early this yearCLIP 11/24/21
