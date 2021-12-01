EXPIRING
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
NIGHTLY 6:30/5:30c
S2021 E33512/01/21
NBC Nightly News - 12/1/21
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Appearing:Lester Holt
2014
- Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in ChinaCLIP 12/02/21
- Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensionsCLIP 12/02/21
- How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchaseCLIP 12/02/21
- Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shootingCLIP 12/02/21
- Congressional leaders scrambling to avoid government shutdownCLIP 12/02/21
- Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreadsCLIP 12/02/21
- First case of omicron variant detected in U.S.CLIP 12/01/21
- Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion case that challenges Roe v. WadeCLIP 12/01/21
- Abortion providers say stakes are 'unbelievably high' for Supreme Court caseCLIP 12/01/21
- Trump tested positive for Covid before Biden debate, sources sayCLIP 12/01/21
- Tucson officer fired after fatally shooting man in wheelchairCLIP 12/01/21
- How one of America's largest railroads plans to avert future supply chain crisesCLIP 12/01/21
- An up-close look at this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeCLIP 12/01/21
- Teen suspect in Michigan high school shooting charged as adultCLIP 12/01/21
- Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crashCLIP 11/30/21
- How a nonprofit is pushing forward to give back despite a dip in donationsCLIP 11/30/21
- One-on-one with labor secretary on shipping backlog and jobsCLIP 11/30/21
- Jury selection underway in officer’s trial over death of Daunte WrightCLIP 11/30/21
- 15-year-old suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Michigan high schoolCLIP 11/30/21
- Former acting CDC director discusses omicron and Covid vaccinesCLIP 11/30/21
- Inside lab where scientists are searching for omicron variantCLIP 11/30/21
- FDA panel votes to recommend approval of Merck’s antiviral pill as omicron variant spreadsCLIP 11/30/21
- Small businesses hurt by rash of smash-and-grab robberiesCLIP 11/29/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial beginsCLIP 11/29/21
- Biden urges booster shots as omicron variant causes ‘concern’CLIP 11/29/21
- A look at omicron variant’s spread in South AfricaCLIP 11/29/21
- Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on omicron variantCLIP 11/29/21
- Video released of investigators questioning Cuomo over sexual harassment allegationsCLIP 11/29/21
- Cyber Monday expected to shatter records after lackluster Black FridayCLIP 11/29/21
- Bride marks wedding day with unexpected walk down the aisleCLIP 11/28/21
- SNAP food program gets boost in benefitsCLIP 11/28/21
- Preview of Ghislaine Maxwell trial ahead of opening statementsCLIP 11/28/21
- Retailers hope to bounce back on Cyber MondayCLIP 11/28/21
- Thanksgiving weekend brings travel surgeCLIP 11/28/21
- Answering your questions about the Omicron variantCLIP 11/28/21
- Travel chaos as countries prepare for Omicron variantCLIP 11/28/21
- U.S. braces for Omicron variant with new travel restrictionsCLIP 11/28/21
- World War II veteran volunteers to pilot life-saving flightsCLIP 11/27/21
- Spotlighting small businesses during the holiday seasonCLIP 11/27/21
- Theft on the rise during holiday shopping dealsCLIP 11/27/21
- Republican Representative Lauren Boebert under fireCLIP 11/27/21
- Black Friday deals impacted by supply chain crisisCLIP 11/27/21
- Breaking down why health officials are so worried about Omicron wariantCLIP 11/27/21
- European countries report cases of Omicron Covid variantCLIP 11/27/21
- Fauci warns Americans to take new Omicron variant seriouslyCLIP 11/26/21
- Radio City Rockettes make emotional return to the stageCLIP 11/26/21
- On the front lines with hotshot teams fighting wildfires in the WestCLIP 11/26/21
- Russia denies involvement in alleged Ukraine coup plotCLIP 11/26/21
- Best Buy combines stores with warehouses to meet shopping demandCLIP 11/26/21
- WHO calls Omicron strain a ‘variant of concern’ as U.S. adds travel restrictionsCLIP 11/26/21
- Nation celebrates Thanksgiving together amid pandemicCLIP 11/25/21
- Biden marks pandemic losses in Thanksgiving video messageCLIP 11/25/21
- Guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder spurs conversation on changeCLIP 11/25/21
- Malls increase security after flurry of smash-and-grab theftsCLIP 11/25/21
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: what you need to knowCLIP 11/25/21
- Food banks find new solutions to feed families after increased need from pandemicCLIP 11/25/21
- How new car technology aims to prevent drunk driving deathsCLIP 11/25/21
- Hospital gives back to local restaurants hurt by the pandemicCLIP 11/25/21
- Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is back bringing families togetherCLIP 11/24/21
- Mobile market bringing affordable healthy food to Milwaukee’s food desertsCLIP 11/24/21
- Uproar as China pushes for Interpol executive committee postCLIP 11/24/21
- Black Friday deals on gifts are starting early this yearCLIP 11/24/21
- 8-year-old identified as victim in Waukesha parade horrorCLIP 11/24/21
- Covid cases rising as families prepare to gather for ThanksgivingCLIP 11/24/21
- Millions on the move for Thanksgiving as travel bounces backCLIP 11/24/21
- Three men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud ArberyCLIP 11/24/21
- Jury begins deliberations in trial for killing of Ahmaud ArberyCLIP 11/23/21
- White House taps strategic petroleum reserve hoping to lower gas pricesCLIP 11/23/21
- Covid inoculation rates up as Americans get boosters before the holidaysCLIP 11/23/21
- How the supply chain shortages might slow your gift givingCLIP 11/23/21
- Lawyer sues Facebook over sex trafficking allegationsCLIP 11/23/21
- The impact NASA is trying to make 6.5 million miles awayCLIP 11/23/21
- New video appears to show Wisconsin parade suspect’s arrestCLIP 11/23/21
- Farmer using greenhouse tech to feed his communityCLIP 11/22/21
- One-on-one with Walmart U.S. CEO amid supply chain crisisCLIP 11/22/21
- Elizabeth Holmes testifies in own defense in criminal trialCLIP 11/22/21
- Covid cases spike back up as Americans set to gather for the holidaysCLIP 11/22/21
- How airports are keeping up with the increase in travelers this holiday seasonCLIP 11/22/21
- Wisconsin man in custody after holiday parade tragedyCLIP 11/22/21
- Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Roger Stone and Alex JonesCLIP 11/22/21
- Closing arguments in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killingCLIP 11/22/21
- Fort Worth family reaches community one Thanksgiving turkey at a timeCLIP 11/21/21
- Tiger Woods seen playing golf for first time since car accidentCLIP 11/21/21
- Supply chain problems in China create shortages ahead of holidaysCLIP 11/21/21
- Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai speaks out for the first timeCLIP 11/21/21
- Upcoming closing arguments in Ahmaud Arbery death trialCLIP 11/21/21
- Americans rush to get Covid boosters as Thanksgiving approachesCLIP 11/21/21
- Manhunt underway after panic at Atlanta AirportCLIP 11/21/21
- Two of the hostages held in Haiti releasedCLIP 11/21/21
- Mystery continues over missing Chinese tennis star Peng ShuaiCLIP 11/21/21
- Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogsCLIP 11/20/21
- California high school football team defies the oddsCLIP 11/20/21
- Frenzied money grab on highwayCLIP 11/20/21
- Biden’s Build Back Better plan faces SenateCLIP 11/20/21
- CDC greenlights Covid boosters for all adultsCLIP 11/20/21
- Protests across the U.S. over Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdictCLIP 11/20/21
- Chaos erupts at Atlanta Airport amidst Thanksgiving travelCLIP 11/20/21
- House passes Biden’s $1.6 trillion social spending and climate billCLIP 11/19/21
- Millions of older Americans supporting spouses as full-time caregiversCLIP 11/19/21
- Jury deliberations underway in ‘Unite the Right’ trialCLIP 11/19/21
