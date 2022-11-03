EXPIRING
S2022 E30611/03/22
NBC Nightly News - 11/3/22
Going beyond the headlines of the latest news.
NRNews and Information Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Lester Holt
Available until 11/06/22
Tags: health, International News, Lester Holt, Making A Difference, NBC Nightly News, National News, news, nightly news, U.S. News, Breaking News, Evening News, politics, World News
- Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years laterCLIP 11/04/22
- U.S. seeing flu hospitalization highs, uptick in non-Covid respiratory illnessesCLIP 11/04/22
- Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East AfricaCLIP 11/04/22
- South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraftCLIP 11/04/22
- Twitter employees start to learn about layoffsCLIP 11/04/22
- Biden, Obama and Trump converging on Pennsylvania in closing midterm pushCLIP 11/04/22
- Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?CLIP 11/04/22
- NBA star Kyrie Irving under fire for antisemitic postCLIP 11/03/22
- TikTok becoming highly influential in midterm electionsCLIP 11/03/22
- New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI revealsCLIP 10/31/22
- The Halloween tradition a Chicago 11-year-old carries onCLIP 10/30/22
- Americans anxiously wait to apply for student loan forgiveness, but scammers are taking advantageCLIP 10/30/22
- Democrats on defense in New York an unlikely new battleground New YorkCLIP 10/30/22
- Nancy Pelosi says Paul Pelosi 'continues to improve'CLIP 10/30/22
- How do crowd surges turn deadly?CLIP 10/30/22
- Families and friends still searching for loved ones after Halloween stampede in SeoulCLIP 10/30/22
- Heartfelt surprise to a former teacherCLIP 10/29/22
- New speed camera implementation aims to save lives, but also causing road rageCLIP 10/29/22
- Are the Delphi Murders solved?CLIP 10/29/22
- Nine drones fired into Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the port of CrimeaCLIP 10/29/22
- Former President Obama back on trail 10 days away from electionCLIP 10/29/22
- Election threats growing as midterms nearCLIP 10/29/22
- New details on violent attack inside Pelosi homeCLIP 10/29/22
- Deadly crowd stampede kills at least 149 at Halloween celebrations in SeoulCLIP 10/29/22
- Paul Pelosi recovering after being assaulted at homeCLIP 10/28/22
- Lions rescued from Ukrainian warzone arrive at new Colorado homeCLIP 10/24/22
- Cars and trucks are growing larger – and so are their dangerous blind zonesCLIP 10/24/22
- Kanye West’s antisemitic comments spur companies to cut tiesCLIP 10/24/22
- Russian attacks leave Ukraine’s electric and water grids on the brink of collapseCLIP 10/24/22
- Rishi Sunak to become U.K.’s third prime minister in three monthsCLIP 10/24/22
- Students’ math and reading scores fall, adding evidence of pandemic disruptions, report findsCLIP 10/24/22
- Covid, flu and RSV converge, fueling concerns of a winter ‘tripledemic’CLIP 10/24/22
- Gunman kills two at St. Louis high schoolCLIP 10/24/22
- The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyondCLIP 10/23/22
- Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”CLIP 10/23/22
- South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shotsCLIP 10/23/22
- Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime undergroundCLIP 10/23/22
- Americans are fired up more than ever for midtermsCLIP 10/23/22
- Two nurses killed in maternity ward shootingCLIP 10/23/22
- Ukraine appearing ready to retake KhersonCLIP 10/23/22
- A state trooper’s retirement surpriseCLIP 10/22/22
- Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizesCLIP 10/22/22
- Buried car discovered in yard of multi-million dollar mansionCLIP 10/22/22
- More than a million Ukrainians left without power after Russian attacks, says President ZelenskyyCLIP 10/22/22
- Early voting begins in battleground NevadaCLIP 10/22/22
- At least two employees killed in shooting at Dallas hospitalCLIP 10/22/22
- Virus outbreak in children overwhelming hospitals nationwideCLIP 10/22/22
- President Biden’s student debt relief program on pauseCLIP 10/22/22
- Companies offering menopause benefits to retain talentCLIP 10/21/22
- Iranian American women speak out about protestsCLIP 10/21/22
- Mississippi River’s low water levels stalls boat traffic, stokes economic fearsCLIP 10/21/22
- Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump for documents and testimonyCLIP 10/21/22
- Dr. Ashish Jha on triple threat of winter illnesses in the U.S.CLIP 10/21/22
- Hospitals scrambling with spike in child respiratory illnessesCLIP 10/21/22
- New warning over kids’ respiratory illness as cases climbCLIP 10/20/22
- Kevin Spacey found not liable in civil sexual abuse caseCLIP 10/20/22
- Is U.S. nuclear power infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and hurricanes?CLIP 10/20/22
- Plagued by mosquito bites? New research suggests why, with public health implicationsCLIP 10/20/22
- British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 44 daysCLIP 10/20/22
- Dipping home sales latest sign of inflation’s economic impactCLIP 10/20/22
- San Francisco nonprofit helping chefs in need to build their own businessesCLIP 10/20/22
- Big changes to 2023 tax brackets due to inflation: what you need to knowCLIP 10/19/22
- What Pennsylvania voters really care about, beyond its heated Senate raceCLIP 10/19/22
- Missouri school with radioactive contamination closingCLIP 10/19/22
- Putin imposes martial law in illegally annexed territoryCLIP 10/19/22
- Biden releases 15 million barrels of oil from national stockpileCLIP 10/19/22
- Physicist on a mission to add top women scientists to WikipediaCLIP 10/18/22
- FDA’s move to pull premature birth drug from the market stirs debateCLIP 10/18/22
- Companies face customer ire for rewriting loyalty program rulesCLIP 10/18/22
- French cement company admits to funneling cash to ISISCLIP 10/18/22
- Biden pledges to codify Roe v. Wade as Democrats push toward midtermsCLIP 10/18/22
- 86 million Americans under freeze alerts across 25 statesCLIP 10/18/22
- Film is not dead: Demand soars for vintage cameras in developing trendCLIP 10/17/22
- High radioactive lead levels found at Missouri elementary schoolCLIP 10/17/22
- Stockton police arrest suspect in serial killingsCLIP 10/17/22
- Russia unleashes wave of deadly drone attacks on UkraineCLIP 10/17/22
- Herschel Walker acknowledges check for ex-girlfriend, strongly denies it was for an abortionCLIP 10/17/22
- The “children without placement”CLIP 10/16/22
- Nationwide traffic jams return as workers commute back to the officeCLIP 10/16/22
- China’s President Xi Jinping set to secure power for groundbreaking third termCLIP 10/16/22
- Suspected Stockton serial killer arrestedCLIP 10/16/22
- Senate candidate Herschel Walker say why he flashed a police badge during Friday’s debateCLIP 10/16/22
- Breaking sports barriers in the windy cityCLIP 10/15/22
- Test website for student debt relief application launchedCLIP 10/15/22
- Are you Latino if you don’t speak Spanish?CLIP 10/15/22
- Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answersCLIP 10/15/22
- 11 soldiers dead, 15 wounded at training facility, according to Russian Ministry of DefenseCLIP 10/15/22
- Latest information on the potential Stockton serial killerCLIP 10/15/22
- High school football player surprised at practice by U.S. Navy motherCLIP 10/09/22
- Passengers still waiting on refunds from canceled flightsCLIP 10/09/22
- Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjackingCLIP 10/09/22
- Flu cases on the riseCLIP 10/09/22
- Republican leaders double down on support for Herschel WalkerCLIP 10/09/22
- New Harvey Weinstein trial set to begin in Los Angeles MondayCLIP 10/09/22
- Using teamwork to touchdownCLIP 10/08/22
- Former Nigerian Scam Artist Speaks OutCLIP 10/08/22
- Home heating costs expected to skyrocket this winterCLIP 10/08/22
- Residents return to Fort Myers Beach for the first time since hurricaneCLIP 10/08/22
- Las Vegas stabbing survivors speak outCLIP 10/08/22
- Latest Herschel Walker accusation comes during Election Day final stretchCLIP 10/08/22
