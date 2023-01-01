EXPIRING
Main Content
S2023 E101/01/23
NBC Nightly News - 1/1/23
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
NRNews and Information Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Lester Holt
- Russia rings in New Year attacking Ukraine with 45 dronesCLIP 01/01/23
- Canadian government makes immigration push to fill labor shortageCLIP 01/01/23
- Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bondCLIP 01/01/23
- Parents of suspect in Idaho University student murders speak outCLIP 01/01/23
- Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without powerCLIP 01/01/23
- Violent machete attack blocks away from Times Square New Year’s Eve celebrationCLIP 01/01/23
- Goodbye 2022: Reflecting on joyous moments and big surprisesCLIP 12/31/22
- Is Expensive Champagne worth the cost?CLIP 12/31/22
- Man accused of stabbing Idaho University students plans to waive extraditionCLIP 12/31/22
- Remembering Barbara WaltersCLIP 12/31/22
- Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95CLIP 12/31/22
- New Year’s celebrations around the worldCLIP 12/31/22
- In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2022CLIP 12/30/22
- New York ‘hero’ saved 23 people during monster stormCLIP 12/30/22
- Families of Idaho murder victims hopeful for justice after suspect’s arrestCLIP 12/30/22
- What Trump’s tax returns revealCLIP 12/30/22
- Travel nightmare shows signs of easing ahead of New Year’s EveCLIP 12/30/22
- Suspect arrested in murders of four University of Idaho studentsCLIP 12/30/22
- New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million peopleCLIP 12/29/22
- Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to knowCLIP 12/29/22
- Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraftCLIP 12/29/22
- Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on UkraineCLIP 12/29/22
- George Santos facing federal investigation over financesCLIP 12/29/22
- Snowstorm stalls traffic in Denver as Buffalo begins to reopenCLIP 12/29/22
- Southwest expects a return to normal operations tomorrowCLIP 12/29/22
- Teen swimmer wins state title after recovering from shark attackCLIP 12/28/22
- Schools stocking Narcan to combat teen overdosesCLIP 12/28/22
- Tripledemic overwhelming U.S. hospitalsCLIP 12/28/22
- Migrants in limbo at the border shelter in desperate conditionsCLIP 12/28/22
- Francis calls for prayers for former Pope Benedict’s healthCLIP 12/28/22
- Devastating storm toll in Buffalo fuels questions over responseCLIP 12/28/22
- George Santos under investigation by New York prosecutor after resume ‘embellishing’CLIP 12/28/22
- What’s causing Southwest’s mass flight cancellations?CLIP 12/28/22
- Buffalo, New York under state of emergency as community tries to recover from winter stormCLIP 12/27/22
- Duo spreads gifts and cheer across the countryCLIP 12/25/22
- Inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fireCLIP 12/25/22
- Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastationCLIP 12/25/22
- Warnings of a growing tripledemic as cases rise during the holidaysCLIP 12/25/22
- King Charles makes first Christmas speechCLIP 12/25/22
- Christmas in Ukraine, celebrations in a time of warCLIP 12/25/22
- Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwideCLIP 12/25/22
- Lester Holt spotlights the NBC Nightly News staff behind the broadcastCLIP 12/24/22
- Christmas celebrations take shape around the worldCLIP 12/24/22
- New assault in Kherson leave 10 dead, dozens woundedCLIP 12/24/22
- Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before ChristmasCLIP 12/24/22
- Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.CLIP 12/24/22
- Our Planet’s Future: Combatting Climate ChangeCLIP 12/23/22
- The good news in 2022CLIP 12/18/22
- Famous Iranian actress arrestedCLIP 12/18/22
- Peruvian government says most foreign tourists evacuatedCLIP 12/18/22
- State of emergency declared at Texas borderCLIP 12/18/22
- January 6th panel finalizing plans to refer criminal charges for former President TrumpCLIP 12/18/22
- Bringing dads and their children closer through balletCLIP 12/17/22
- Police department live streaming body camera footageCLIP 12/17/22
- iPhone emergency service saves California coupleCLIP 12/17/22
- Super Saturday last-minute shopping setting recordsCLIP 12/17/22
- ‘Tripledemic’ threatens to derail holiday seasonCLIP 12/17/22
- Deadly protests across Peru stranding American touristsCLIP 12/17/22
- Title 42 set to expire soonCLIP 12/17/22
- January 6th committee weighing criminal referrals for President TrumpCLIP 12/17/22
- Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen tWitch Boss dead at 40 years oldCLIP 12/14/22
- 13 strangers become friends with road trip after flight cancellationCLIP 12/14/22
- Honoring hometown heroes with fresh cookiesCLIP 12/11/22
- Toy drives and food banks struggling with donationsCLIP 12/11/22
- Libyan intelligence officer charged with building Lockerbie bomb in U.S. custodyCLIP 12/11/22
- Ukrainian wait for electricity as nights grow colderCLIP 12/11/22
- NASA's Orion capsule landsCLIP 12/11/22
- New details about Brittney Griner’s journey homeCLIP 12/11/22
- Massive storm brings blizzard-like conditions to west coastCLIP 12/11/22
- Handing free Christmas trees to military familiesCLIP 12/10/22
- Tracking down porch pirates with baitCLIP 12/10/22
- Reconstructing Mayfield a year laterCLIP 12/10/22
- Brittney Griner’s wife thanks supporters on InstagramCLIP 12/10/22
- Phase three of the U.S. tripledemicCLIP 12/10/22
- Ferocious storm sweeping west coastCLIP 12/10/22
- Fauci on sparring with Sen. Paul: ‘I’m not going to take that from anybody’CLIP 12/07/22
- Russia blaming Ukraine for deadly drone attacksCLIP 12/06/22
- The Ukrainian choir bringing new meaning to a classic holiday songCLIP 12/04/22
- Americans head into the holiday season with record credit card debtCLIP 12/04/22
- Surviving roommates in University of Idaho murder case speak outCLIP 12/04/22
- Waukesha brings back the Christmas paradeCLIP 12/04/22
- Iran’s morality police disbanded?CLIP 12/04/22
- Republican Herschel Walker’s former five-year-long partner speaks outCLIP 12/04/22
- Changing lives one ride at a timeCLIP 12/03/22
- How scientists are creating the perfect Christmas treeCLIP 12/03/22
- FedEx driver charged with kidnapping and killing 7-year-old girlCLIP 12/03/22
- Final weekend for Georgia’s midterm raceCLIP 12/03/22
- Pentagon unveils new stealth bomber planeCLIP 12/03/22
- Rogue wave off coast of Argentina kills 62-year-old womanCLIP 12/03/22
- Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 30th)CLIP 11/30/22
- Will Smith speaks out about slapping Chris RockCLIP 11/29/22
- Buffalo Bills surprise 98-year-old World War II veteranCLIP 11/27/22
- Police departments across the nation face staffing shortagesCLIP 11/27/22
- NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. forced off flight for disobeying flight crewCLIP 11/27/22
- Cyber Monday sales expected to break recordsCLIP 11/27/22
- GOP leadership silent after former President Trump dines with Ye and Nick FuentesCLIP 11/27/22
- Shanghai citizens protest Chinese governmentCLIP 11/27/22
- Bad weather and fewer planes pose challenges during busiest travel day of the yearCLIP 11/27/22
- A football surprise from the rivalsCLIP 11/26/22
- Tipflation taking over holiday shoppingCLIP 11/26/22
