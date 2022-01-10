EXPIRING
Main Content
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
NIGHTLY 6:30/5:30c
S2021 E1001/10/21
NBC Nightly News - 1/10/21
Also available on the nbc app
NBC Nightly News is the most watched newscast in America, going beyond the day’s headlines to uncover stories of how people’s lives are affected by the world around them.
Available until 01/13/22
Appearing:Lester Holt
Tags: health, International News, Lester Holt, Making A Difference, NBC Nightly News, National News, news, nightly news, U.S. News, Breaking News, Evening News, politics, World News
S2021 E1021 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationPrimetime
2014
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Russia-Ukraine tensionsCLIP 01/10/22
- Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO saysCLIP 01/10/22
- On the front lines in Ukraine amid tense U.S.-Russia diplomatic talksCLIP 01/10/22
- New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fireCLIP 01/10/22
- Tributes pour in for actor and comedian Bob SagetCLIP 01/10/22
- Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategyCLIP 01/10/22
- Officers rescue pilot from crashed plane seconds before train collisionCLIP 01/10/22
- “Captain America” goes above and beyond for childrenCLIP 01/09/22
- Students face new stress as schools go remote againCLIP 01/09/22
- Novak Djokovic visa hearing underwayCLIP 01/09/22
- U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with RussiaCLIP 01/09/22
- Defining Covid hospitalization numbersCLIP 01/09/22
- Covid leads to staffing shortage emergencyCLIP 01/09/22
- Deadly fire kills at least 19 in Bronx apartment buildingCLIP 01/09/22
- UPS driver delivers touching tribute to new momCLIP 01/08/22
- Signs of hope from overseas as omicron tears through U.S.CLIP 01/08/22
- Honoring former Senate Majority Leader Harry ReidCLIP 01/08/22
- Severe weather cripples the U.S. from coast to coastCLIP 01/08/22
- Covid leads to national worker shortage as many call in sickCLIP 01/08/22
- Hospitals pushed to the brink with Covid cases on the riseCLIP 01/08/22
- Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirementCLIP 01/07/22
- National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homesCLIP 01/07/22
- Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protestersCLIP 01/07/22
- Millions across Northeast hit by winter stormCLIP 01/07/22
- Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to lifeCLIP 01/07/22
- Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surgeCLIP 01/07/22
- Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden administration’s vaccine, mask mandateCLIP 01/07/22
- One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riotCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6CLIP 01/06/22
- The lingering toll of January 6 on police officersCLIP 01/06/22
- Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surgeCLIP 01/06/22
- Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6CLIP 01/06/22
- Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'CLIP 01/06/22
- Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their carsCLIP 01/05/22
- Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of techCLIP 01/05/22
- Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm electionsCLIP 01/05/22
- Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigationCLIP 01/05/22
- At least 13 killed in Philadelphia row home fireCLIP 01/05/22
- Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidaysCLIP 01/05/22
- CDC panel recommends booster shot for kids ages 12 to 15CLIP 01/05/22
- Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortageCLIP 01/04/22
- Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95CLIP 01/04/22
- Inside Covid testing lab as cases surgeCLIP 01/04/22
- Record number of Americans quit their jobs in NovemberCLIP 01/04/22
- Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attackCLIP 01/04/22
- Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attackCLIP 01/04/22
- BlackBerry pulls the plug on its classic phoneCLIP 01/04/22
- Super Bowl champ who worked on Covid front lines comes back to NFLCLIP 01/04/22
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of 4 counts of fraud, acquitted on 4CLIP 01/03/22
- Supporters of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol shift focus to local politicsCLIP 01/03/22
- Urgent search for two missing amid Colorado wildfire devastationCLIP 01/03/22
- Airlines warn of possible disruptions ahead of 5G rolloutCLIP 01/03/22
- Mass flight cancellations amid major winter stormCLIP 01/03/22
- Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on omicron variant surgeCLIP 01/03/22
- FDA authorizes Pfizer’s booster for children ages 12 to 15CLIP 01/03/22
- Veteran calendar benefits a causeCLIP 01/02/22
- Groundbreaking surgery saves baby’s lifeCLIP 01/02/22
- Freshman members of Congress reflect on January 6th insurrectionCLIP 01/02/22
- Growing fears over potential Russian invasion of UkraineCLIP 01/02/22
- Colorado in recovery following wildfiresCLIP 01/02/22
- Concern over school reopening amid omicron surgeCLIP 01/02/22
- Omicron surge leads to major staffing shortages on the frontlinesCLIP 01/02/22
- Mass flight cancellations during post-holiday travel rushCLIP 01/02/22
- Happy reunions following lockdownsCLIP 01/01/22
- New state laws to be enforced in 2022CLIP 01/01/22
- Law banning surprise medical bill takes effectCLIP 01/01/22
- Reaching the endgame of the Covid pandemicCLIP 01/01/22
- U.S. hopes to turn the page in 2022 amid Covid surgeCLIP 01/01/22
- Three missing in Colorado wildfireCLIP 01/01/22
- New Year’s travel nightmare amid cancellations and delaysCLIP 01/01/22
- College athletes starting to cash inCLIP 01/01/22
- For a second year, rising Covid cases impacting New Year’s celebrationsCLIP 12/31/21
- Betty White: In her own wordsCLIP 12/31/21
- The race to escape Colorado’s devastating wildfiresCLIP 12/31/21
- Canceled flights cause travel chaos for busy holiday weekendCLIP 12/31/21
- Man could face charges after tiger’s killing at Florida zooCLIP 12/31/21
- Dangerous wildfires tear through Colorado neighborhoodsCLIP 12/31/21
- Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuateCLIP 12/30/21
- U.S. Covid cases surging ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrationsCLIP 12/30/21
- Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicronCLIP 12/30/21
- Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hoursCLIP 12/30/21
- Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tensionCLIP 12/30/21
- Got gifts to return? Some retailers may offer refunds and let you keep the item to cut costsCLIP 12/29/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trialCLIP 12/29/21
- U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreadsCLIP 12/29/21
- Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizationsCLIP 12/29/21
- Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayedCLIP 12/29/21
- Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 82CLIP 12/29/21
- Sisters start nonprofit to support other young cancer patientsCLIP 12/28/21
- Universities grapple over return to in-person schoolingCLIP 12/28/21
- Second time capsule discovered at former site of Robert E. Lee statueCLIP 12/28/21
- Family of 14-year-old inadvertently killed by police calls for accountabilityCLIP 12/28/21
- Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on CDC lowering estimate of omicron cases in U.S.CLIP 12/28/21
- Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the skyCLIP 12/28/21
- New York City schools ramping up Covid testing as omicron spreadsCLIP 12/28/21
- CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in halfCLIP 12/27/21
- Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returnedCLIP 12/27/21
- Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacityCLIP 12/27/21
- Consumer complaints against airlines soar during the pandemicCLIP 12/26/21
- Return and exchange season beginsCLIP 12/26/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.