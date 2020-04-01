EXPIRING
Also available on the NBC app
NBC News correspondents reporting on the Coronavirus from around the world with experts answering viewer questions.
Available until 04/07/20
Appearing:
Tags: news, coronavirus, Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, hoda kotb, Dr. John Torres
S2020 E149 minTV-YFull EpisodeNews and InformationPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.