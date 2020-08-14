NBC News Special: Coronavirus & the Classroom
Coronavirus & the Classroom
Lester Holt anchors a live primetime special featuring NBC News correspondents, newsmakers and additional experts sharing practical guidance for kids, parents and teachers as they navigate the return to school during the pandemic.

