All About Zoe Saldaña's Gripping Law & Order: SVU Role as a Suspect's Loyal Daughter

What happened in Zoe Saldaña's Law & Order: SVU episode?

In "Criminal," the squad soon investigates Vega, a former drug addict and convicted murderer who, after serving time for a crime he committed at 19 amid his drug addiction, remade himself as a criminal justice professor to seek redemption. But after one of his students, Rebecca Wheeler, was found murdered by an assailant who was well-versed in forensics, Javier found himself under suspicion yet again.

To make matters worse, Javier and Rebecca were in a relationship before her death, so the combination of his criminal history and connection to the victim painted him as the primary suspect. After catching wind of Cragen's history with Vega, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) paid a visit to his daughter, Gabrielle, to get her thoughts.

As a law student, Gabrielle was well aware of the bias against former convicts and an investigator's ability to manipulate the truth. Gabrielle held her ground against the detectives, telling them that her father had made mistakes decades ago while under the influence, but wouldn't have murdered again. It's an emotional topic for Gabrielle, who forged a strong bond with her father despite his spending most of her childhood in prison.

Javier was eventually arrested and convicted of Rebecca Wheeler's murder. But the investigation reached a major twist after Stabler and Benson discovered security footage of Rebecca's apartment that proved the killer's car was not registered to Javier. The squad had made a grave error, eventually discovering that one of Javier's students, Kyle, had been obsessed with Rebecca.

Enraged by Rebecca's engagement to Javier, Kyle researched his professor's criminal background and murdered Rebecca in the same fashion to frame him. Javier was exonerated once the detectives realized he was wrongfully convicted, but he had a mighty bone to pick. After meeting Kyle at his late fiancée's crime scene and holding him at gunpoint, Javier coaxed a confession while contemplating settling the score.

But Gabrielle was right about her dad — despite Javier's righteous fury, he dropped the gun, finding peace with Kyle's confession. Kyle tried to grab the gun to shoot Javier, but the police took him down. Cragen encouraged Javier to spend some time with his daughter after the haunting ordeal.