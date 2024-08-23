The "Espresso" singer and Blink Twice director transformed into teen girls in the latest installment in Jimmy Fallon's sketch.

Zoe Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter Dance in Matching Pink Outfits in the Latest "Ew!"

Blink Twice director Zoë Kravitz and pop star-actress Sabrina Carpenter transformed into teen girls in the latest episode of "Ew!", The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's long-running sketch series in which Jimmy Fallon and celebrity friends (Lindsay Lohan, John Cena, Britney Spears, and Michelle Obama, just to name a few) hang out and gossip.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Fallon's Sara (without an 'H' "because 'H's' are ew!"), is joined by her summer camp bunkmates, Lucy Garrett (Kravitz) and Hayley Robinson (Carpenter) who descend down the stairs in matching head-to-toe pink outfits.

As the excitement of summer is winding down as school is about to start, Sara asks her friends if they've gotten their back-to-school supplies yet. "My dad keeps trying to take me to Target, but I don't like being seen with him in public," Carpenter's Hayley says. Spoken like a true teenager.

RELATED: Why Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter Foretold "Espresso" on Social Media in 2016

Lucy says that her parents got her something "called a Trapper Keeper, and I'm like, 'I literally have no idea what this is.'"

"Ew! Trapper Keepers are so old," Sara agrees.

Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter during “Ew!” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2013 on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sabrina Carpenter and Zoë Kravitz play besties in "Ew!" on The Tonight Show

The teen trio reminisces about summer camp, showing off the “very mindful, very demure" friendship bracelets they made with their nicknames emblazoned on them. Lucy's says "Night Owl" because she "stayed up sooo late," and Hayley's is "Sweetie Pie" because she ate so much candy.

As for Sara, "My nickname was Splash because I'm like a mermaid... also I kept tipping over my canoe."

As the friends try to remember the dance they learned for the camp talent show (which leads to a dance break set to Carpenter's hit beach bop, "Espresso"), they're interrupted by Sara's annoying stepdad Gary, played as always by Tonight Show head writer A.D. Miles.

After Gary tries to keep the party going by singing "a little campfire ditty" and offering the girls some paninis, it's finally time for the "Ew! Speed Round."

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter's SNL Scooby-Doo Parody Has a Wild Ending

Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter during “Ew!” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2013 on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sara presents different pop culture items to see what Lucy and Hayley think of them: A mullet, Popsockets, Hoka shoes, Love Island, and actor Stanley Tucci — who Lucy happens to be a fan of.

"He's like a really talented actor," she says. "Have you guys seen Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2?"

The girls' basement hang ends with even more pastels, as the last item in the speed round is Starbucks' Pink Drink (which of course they all love).

Watch "Ew!" with Sabrina Carpenter and Zoë Kravitz above.