Zoe Kravitz, Lisa Bonet & a Snake Destroyed Taylor Swift's House: "I Have to Tell Her"

Zoë Kravitz and mom Lisa Bonet once had a problem no one else in the world has likely had: They had to destroy Taylor Swift's bathroom to save a snake.

Kravitz recounted the tale in dramatic fashion during an August 12 visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, explaining that she and her mother both had to evacuate their homes during the California wildfires in January 2025. They took refuge in the home of Kravitz's friend, Taylor Swift.

"She was kind enough to let me stay at her house," Kravitz said. "My mom has a pet snake, so she has her evacuation stuff, she came over with the snake. We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks, and Taylor has this very beautiful house."

"It's from the '30s. It's a beautiful house ... something you want to preserve and take care of," Kravitz emphasized. Eventually, the actress had to travel for work, but Bonet was planning to stay longer.

"I was kind of packing up my things, and I was saying to my mom, 'You know, I really want to be a good house guest. I like to leave places better than I found them. I don't want her to even know we were here,'" she explained. "So I was going around and cleaning up, and I'm downstairs, and she's upstairs, and my phone rings, and it's my mom. And I'm like, 'That's weird, because we're in the same house. Like, the house is big, but still?'"

Kravitz was greeted by a "super high" voice on the phone.

Lisa Bonet's snake crawled into a hole in Taylor Swift's bathroom

"She's like, 'Um, I'm in a little bit of a pickle. Can you come upstairs?'" she continued. "So I go upstairs, and the bathroom door is closed. I opened the bathroom door and she's, like, crouched in the corner in this weird way. I'm like, 'What's going on, dude?' She's like, 'So, I was washing my face and I had Orpheus — snake's name, Orpheus — and I just put her down for a second, closed the door, and she had found this little hole in the corner."

Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 16 Episode 89 on August 12, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Next to a built-in banquette, there was a whole that "you wouldn't even know was there," unless you happen to be a snake.

"So my mom, she's holding the snake's tail," she continued. "Snake tails, they're all muscle. They're very, very strong. So she's holding the snake's tail. We don't know what to do. Maybe this hole goes into the drawers, so I get down on the ground, I take the drawers out, no. Start to panic. The snake is getting further and further in."

"It's like that scene in Jurassic Park when they're in the car and the branch is breaking every time they move," she went on. "I was panicking so much that my mom likes to say, 'If I had both hands, I would have slapped you.' Like, get it together. I was freaking out."

Kravitz called her assistant upstairs, but she had no idea what to do. Swift's house manager was also present, and when he found out there was a snake, he got to work.

Zoë Kravitz, Lisa Bonet, and Taylor Swift's house manager destroyed the bathroom with a crowbar to save the snake

"He gets a crowbar and starts having to tear apart this banquette. We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls. Now me and my mom are both holding this snake, completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom, and there was just this moment where I was like, 'Either we destroy her bathroom, or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house.'"

"Both bad options," Meyers pointed out.

"I think that one's worse because it's just, like, your house is ruined forever," she said. "I said to her house manager, 'Obviously, I'm going to pay for everything to be fixed, please just don't say anything until it's fixed so I can just say everything's fine.'"

Too late. "And I remember calling her and saying, 'Hey — also very high voice — I just wanted to talk to you about something.' And she was like, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?'"

"I feel like that snake's gonna get like three songs on the next album," Meyers joked, and Kravitz added, "Her next album is called Orpheus, obviously."

Swift's next album was actually announced late on August 12 and it's called The Life of a Showgirl. Track names have not yet been released, but look out for any songs about snakes in the bathroom.