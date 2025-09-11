Zak Mirz's Card Trick Going Wrong on AGT's Live Show Was All Part of the Plan

While the magician appeared to take a step wrong during his Quarterfinals Act, all was not as it seemed.

Talk about a big finish. After a slow start, an apparent mistake and a surprise twist, magician Zak Mirz scored a spot in the America's Got Talent Season 20 Semifinal thanks to his amazing trick during Night 4 of the Quarterfinals.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Mirz explained that with a new baby at home his house was a mess. He then invited the Judges, audience, and even viewers at home to make a mess with him. Giving everyone four paper cards with animals on them, he instructed everyone to shuffle the cards, face down, then rip them in half. He took everyone through a long series of steps, shuffling, re-shuffling and discarding cards, at one point sitting on one half-card, then tossing half-cards away in ones and twos.

It did become a bit repetitive, and Howie Mandel buzzed Mirz for taking too long. The result of the trick — that the half-card in everyone's hands and the half-car on everyone's seats matched to form pictures — was a satisfying but not spectacular payoff. And it was a little dicey that for Mandel, the trick didn't work: he had one half of a gorilla and one half of a kangaroo. But that's when the real magic began.

RELATED: The Winners and Eliminations After AGT 20 America's Vote: Quarterfinals Round 4

Zak Mirz appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 16 “Quarterfinals 4”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Zak Mirz pulled off the most magical twist of the season

Never once losing his smile despite the buzzer, Mirz explained that anything is possible, even a half-gorilla, half-kangaroo. And just like magic, a giant stuffed Kanga-rilla came down from the ceiling. The trick hadn't gone wrong at all; it had been all about Howie and it had gone right. He took back his X immediately.

"It took longer to make this trick than to build their Ikea lounge. But it was a good trick," Mandel acquiesced. "Wow, wow, wow," said Judge Mel B.

Terry Crews and Zak Mirz appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 17 “Quarterfinals 4 Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"That’s not a trick, that is magic," said Simon Cowell. Added Sofía Vergara, "That was so much fun! To have us all be part of your Act was super special. I got a little worried but I’m so glad it all turned out even better." The best part? The next night, Mirz placed in the Top Three, and is now headed to the Semifinal.

RELATED: You'll Never Guess the Acclaimed Director Terry Crews Wants as an AGT Judge

Mirz revealed that his idol, magician David Blaine, called him after his Audition and offered advice on how to make his Quarterfinals Act work better. And to his wife and two daughters watching, he said, "I love you I miss you, don’t make a mess at home." Now that would be a trick.