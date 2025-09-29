Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

There's a new doctor at Bronx General, and he's shaking things up.

Zachary Quinto Says This New Brilliant Minds Doctor "Rubs Everybody the Wrong Way"

A new resident has joined Dr. Wolf and his team of interns on Brilliant Minds, and he's quickly ruffling feathers at Bronx General.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 features several new faces: the hospital's new ER head honcho, Dr. Anthony Thorne (John Clarence Stewart); Dr. Amelia Frank (Bellamy Young), the clinical director for a long-term mental healthcare facility; Nico Silva (Al Calderon), a charismatic nurse who knows the ins and outs of at Bronx General; and Dr. Wolf's highly competitive and overconfident new resident, Dr. Charlie Porter (Brian Altemus).

Dr. Porter, who transferred from Cornell, brings a "new energy" to Wolf's neurology team that "rubs everybody the wrong way," as Brilliant Minds star Zachary Quinto breaks down in a new behind-the-scenes clip. In fact, this tense dynamic is quickly evident in an eye-opening scene from "The Phantom Hook," Season 2's premiere episode.

Zachary Quinto on Brilliant Minds Season 2 scene: "It's a great encapsulation of this new energy in the hospital"

In Season 2's premiere episode, Dr. Wolf and his team treat Tommy, an MMA fighter who can't control his own arm, causing him to violently punch himself in the ring and even take a swing at Wolf. After meeting with Tommy, they determine he has a rare neurological disorder called "Alien Hand Syndrome."

"I'm sorry, Alien Hand Syndrome is the official name?" Dr. Dana Dang (Aury Krebs) asks in a scene from "Phantom Hook," featuring all the interns gathered in Dr. Wolf's office.

"It's also called Dr. Strangelove Syndrome," Dr. Wolf tells his interns.

"I'm not sure that's any better," Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop) says.

"Whatever it's called, this is a new one for me," Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll) shares with the group before Dr. Porter chimes in.

"Oh not for me," Dr. Porter boasts. "I spent a summer in Haiti doing Doctors Without Borders. There was a fisherman who couldn't even cast his line and no one could figure out what it was, until I diagnosed him."

"Okay, so then you already know that it's a limb that acts as if by its own will, without the brain's conscious control," Dr. Wolf continues. "You can see patients picking things up without realizing it, untying with one hand what the other hand just tied. And it can be violent. People have even strangled themselves."

After watching this specific back-and-forth, Quinto says in the behind-the-scenes clip, "I love Erika's looks to Dana. You know, just the cutaways and reactions that people are having."

As the scene continues, Dr. Porter makes the bold move to sit on Dr. Wolf's desk before spouting an insensitive comment about Tommy's condition.

"I don't know how they did things at Cornell, but here we respect our patients," Dr. Wolf tells Dr. Porter, making his new coworker's smirk disappear.

"I think it's a great encapsulation of this new energy in the hospital, Charlie Porter, and how he rubs everybody the wrong way a little bit," Quinto says of the scene. "You know, don't sit on Wolf's desk, don't touch his stuff."

Quinto adds that this scene was particularly "fun" because of how the actors communicated this new dynamic to audiences.

"For me it's about choices as an actor. I've never really been somebody who, at least in film and television, takes my work home with me. My boundaries have always been pretty clear around my work. I think that's important for my own mental health and well-being, frankly," Quinto says. "So for me, it's about how can we make choices that are exciting together? I think that's the fun of a scene like that."

