Zachary Quinto on Brilliant Minds Unpacking the "Mystery" of Dr. Wolf (EXCLUSIVE)

After the Brilliant Minds Season 2 trailer showed Dr. Oliver Wolf in serious trouble, Zachary Quinto revealed that discovering how exactly the neurologist lands in such a predicament is set to be one of the show's biggest mysteries.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Brilliant Minds on Monday, September 22 at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.

Speaking to NBC Insider, Quinto explained that Wolf begins Season 2 of Brilliant Minds rather distracted after learning his father — whom he previously believed to be dead for decades — was actually alive and in need of his help. And of course, amid this major revelation, Bronx General Hospital's endless wave of patients and new doctors keep Wolf and his team mighty busy.

Zachary Quinto says Dr. Wolf is under "a lot of pressure" in Season 2 of Brilliant Minds

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and the cast appear on Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 1 "Phantom Hook". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

From romantic cliffhangers to reconnections with long-lost family members, NBC Insider was eager to learn about Wolf's headspace going into Season 2. What's going on in that big brain of Wolf's now that his entire life just got turned upside down?

"There’s a lot of pressure," Quinto told NBC Insider. "I think first of all, just the emotional upheaval that would be associated with meeting your father for the first time in 30 years after you thought he’s dead that whole time, I think, is a really interesting and obviously emotionally challenging dynamic to introduce into anyone’s life. Let alone into the life of someone who already has trust issues and complicated relationships with the people around him."

And those complications are only slated to increase as Season 2 welcomes new Bronx General Hospital characters Dr. Anthony Thorne (John Clarence Stewart), Dr. Charlie Porter (Brian Altemus), and Nurse Nico Silva (Al Calderon). Indeed, as Wolf juggles his many personal upheavals, Bronx General is getting a shake-up as well.

"I just think there’s a lot of different strains on Wolf at the beginning of Season 2, and we start the season understanding that they take a very specific toll on him," Quinto added. "I think unraveling the mystery of all of that is certainly gonna be a thrust of the second season for Wolf."

Dr. Wolf is in a jam in the trailer for Brilliant Minds Season 2

Fans get a sneak peek at the "specific toll" Quinto is referring to in the action-packed trailer for Season 2 of Brilliant Minds, which features a panic-stricken Dr. Wolf running from doctors who refer to him as a patient on the loose. "Everyone breaks," Wolf narrates in the trailer as we see the valiant neurologist swarmed by nurses fighting to restrain him.

Upon sight of Bellamy Young's Dr. Amelia Frederick — a new clinical director for a long-term mental healthcare facility coming to Brilliant Minds Season 2 — it's clear Wolf is in a seriously tough spot. What causes the tables to turn so drastically? Quinto says viewers will have to watch to find out.

"That’s the beginning of the season, which is asking everybody the question: How did [Wolf] end up here?" Quinto told NBC Insider. "I think we’re gonna come to understand more about exactly why he’s there and how he got there as the season unfolds."

How to watch Brilliant Minds Season 2

Dr. Anthony Thorne (John Clarence Stewart) , Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry), and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Dr. Oliver Wolf) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

