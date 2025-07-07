Zac Efron’s Troy Bolton Shocked East High in SNL’s High School Musical Parody

Life was hard on the former singing/basketball star upon learning no one bursts into song IRL.

Bad news, Wildcats: no one sings at college.

When Zac Efron hosted Saturday Night Live in Season 34, he reprised his role as High School Musical's Troy Bolton in a hilarious imagining of High School Musical 4. In the sketch, Troy returns to East High to speak at graduation after his first year of college, and gets honest about what it's really like outside of those musical halls. What he says truly horrifies his former peers, yet it's hilarious to anyone who's contemplated the logic of the massively popular franchise.

"Troy is back! Troy is back! East High is suffering from a Troy attack," the excited grads sing in harmony, before the hometown hero tells them to cut the track.

"From what I can tell, this is America's only singing high school," Troy Bolton reveals to the new graduates. "I was as shocked as you are!"

"Let me tell you how my first day went," he continues, after revealing that "no one sings at college."

"I was nervous, but excited. So I started singing a song called 'Nervous but Excited.'" Troy shares. "People just stared at me. There was zero choreography. Zero!"

No one projects their voice in college, no one cheats out to an invisible audience, and "if you're sad at night and you sing in your bed, people can hear you! Everyone can hear you!"

Zac Efron, Abby Elliott and more of SNL's Season 34 cast starred in "High School Musical 4"

"So you're just a regular student?" asks a grad, played by Kristen Wiig, who appears in the cast with Season 34 cast mates Andy Samberg, Abby Elliott, Casey Wilson, Kenan Thompson, and Bobby Moynihan.

"Ha, I wish!" Troy says. "But guess what! I can't be a regular student because I got a terrible education."

Even basketball has been ruined by the truth.

"I may have been good here," he tells them. "But it's become clear that East High plays in some sort of musical theater league, with a very low standard of competition."

Zac Efron, Andy Samberg, and Abby Elliott during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 34, Episode 20 on April 11, 2009. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

While Troy declares that his life is "over" and he regrets ever going to college in the first place, it turns out his luck may be changing. Watch "High School Musical 4" from Season 34, Episode 20 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Zac Efron didn't really sing in the first High School Musical — but he did in SNL's HSM parody

As The Lonely Island member and The Naked Gun director Akiva Schaffer pointed out during "The Zac Efron Episode" of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, "if you watch the first High School Musical it's not his voice."

"They overdubbed him the way you might do if you were making a Disney Channel movie that you didn't know was going to become iconic," he continued. "So he doesn't sing on the first High School Musical and then he does sing in High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3."

Schaffer said that Efron has "talked openly about how he was annoyed by that, and thought he could sing good enough — and you watch this, he's carrying the tune the best of anybody. He's really good."

"He shreds so hard in this, that that's why he's so shredded now," Meyers joked of The Iron Claw actor.

"By the way he was pretty shredded then," Samberg chimed in, as Schaffer admitted Efron was possibly too good looking for a Digital Short that was ultimately cut from the same episode.

"I just remember being like watching on camera when we were shooting the short that day there, and being like 'Geez this is this is the handsomest guy I've ever seen,'" Schaffer laughed.