How Many Kids Does Zac Brown Have? About His Family

"Our kids are a product of all the love and time we give them," Brown said.

Heading into rehearsals for the Knockouts on Season 28 of The Voice, Mega Mentor Zac Brown joked to Coach Michael Bublé, "You’ve got four kids, I've got five. Which means this is kind of like a paid vacation for us!" But wait, did you realize Zac Brown has five kids?

"I teach my kids things all the time, like working at summer camp. I was a camp counselor for a lot of years, and then on staff for three years," Brown told People. "I love anything that I can do to add value to them... it feeds me."

Brown sweetly paid tribute to one of his kids in a super meaningful way. Giving a tour of his tattoos to CMT, he pointed to a phrase on his arm that's a line from one of his favorite Mary Oliver poems: "My work is loving the world."

"I have this one that I just got with my daughter [Justice]. I took her to Thailand to go do her semester at sea, and this is her handwriting," he explained, per Taste of Country. Justice also got a tattoo in his handwriting at the same time during their trip. Awww!

Who are Zac Brown's kids?

Now engaged to jewelry designer Kendra Scott, Brown was previously married for 12 years to Shelly Brown, and they share five children: daughters Justice, Lucy, Georgia, and Joni, and son Alexander (per People).

"Our kids are a product of all the love and time we give them," Brown told People in 2020. "I feel the best when I've gotten them to bed and that all five of them have had the best day I could provide for them. Maybe they learned something or maybe they feel a little closer as a unit together. When they're happy and secure, there's nothing more important than that."

Brown opened up about fatherhood again during a conversation on the New Heights podcast in 2025, bonding with co-host Jason Kelce about parenting multiple daughters close in age to one another. "It's beautiful. Every phase it kinda feels like it might be wearing you out. You’ll miss that the most,” Brown said, per Us Weekly. “You gotta just soak that in while they’re little because they grow up so fast."

"Diapers and brushing their teeth every night. Wrestling them down and brushing their teeth. That was hard. But I miss it. I miss every one of those things that feels like a struggle at times…It’s nuts," he continued. “I miss all those phases. It’s such a blessing to get to be a parent and get to be around for that.”

