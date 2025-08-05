Zac Brown Band and Snoop Dogg released an ode to one of Snoop's favorite activities.

The Lyrics to Zac Brown Band & Snoop Dogg's New Song Are Both Brilliant & Hilarious

Snoop Dogg just went country!

On July 31, Zac Brown Band released the music video for their latest song, "Let It Run," featuring guest vocals from Snoop. "Let It Run" is a hip-hop-country ode to one of Snoop's favorite things: cannabis.

The lyrics are as hilarious and brilliant as you'd expect. Below, read some of the highlights from the track:

I ain’t trying to police the way y'all smoke your weed/Didn’t mean to haunt your buzz, I just said something because/We got cars that drive themselves, we put people into space/But can we please stop doin' things like it's 1998.

What makes you think I wanna hit a blunt full of spit?

I don't need your damn saliva/On this tangerine sativa.

The message of the song is simple: There's a certain approach to enjoying cannabis that both Snoop and Zac Brown Band want to make sure everyone learns!

Watch the video, below:

Snoop Dogg's plans for the rest of 2025

Snoop Dogg during Saturday Night Live Season 29, Episode 19. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Snoop has a busy fall ahead of him. He returns to The Voice Season 28 as a Coach, alongside returning Coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan. The season's two-hour premiere is set for Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC.

Snoop talked about being a Voice Coach on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, telling Host Jimmy Fallon, "This is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real Coach. And to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

Later this year, fans will have the opportunity to ring in the new year alongside Snoop Dogg during a fun special on NBC titled Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve, which, of course, will air on December 31. The two-hour live television event from Miami will include live performances, surprise appearances, and ringing in the New Year like only Snoop can.

"Snoop Dogg's energy, influence and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. "We're thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again live from Miami."