The wildlife conservationist was just 15 when he and Fallon got into a staged — yet very convincing — backstage spat on The Tonight Show.

Robert Irwin Has Grown Up So Much Since This "Hot Mic" Video with Jimmy Fallon

When Robert Irwin visited The Tonight Show in 2019, he delivered more than a classic cute animals segment — he revealed hidden comedic talent in a hilarious "fight" with Jimmy Fallon that was captured on a hot mic.

The Australian creature expert and Season 34 Dancing with the Stars contestant, then 15 years old, showed up to the studio with his usual collection of snakes, lizards, alligators, and owls to share with Jimmy Fallon and his audience. In the video, Irwin tells Fallon that he actually showed up with too many animals, so he wanted to check in before the show to find out which of the reptiles he was most interested in.

Fallon, wearing his best "irritated" face after getting caught smoking a cigarette behind his Studio 6B desk, said "Who cares?!" when Irwin asked him to choose Wally the alligator or a huge albino python.

"What if I said 'Who cares?' about one of your little knock-knock jokes, huh?" the teen shot back, playing his role perfectly. "What if I crapped all over your career? Would that upset you?"

Fallon retorted by complaining about the cockroaches Irwin had brought to the studio, and had the gall to insult the trademark shorts both Robert Irwin and his late father, Steve Irwin, were known for.

"Put some pants on, okay?" Fallon said. "It's February!"

Fallon stormed onstage to a completely silent audience, spurring him to realize that his mic had been on while he was "screaming at a kid," before welcoming Irwin to the desk with, "Love the shorts!"

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Robert Irwin's hot mic video above.

Robert Irwin has bringing animals to The Tonight Show since he was 14 years old

Of course, this was all a bit, as evidenced by the fact that the "hot mic" moment was also captured by multiple "hot cameras." Even at 15, the wildlife conservationist was a total pro who carried out the bit like he wasn't doing a bit at all.

Irwin has been a regular on The Tonight Show over the years, appearing 13 times between 2017 and 2019. He's introduced Fallon to baby black bears, European legless lizards, a kissing camel, and a baby kangaroo, just to name a few. He also absolutely terrified Kevin Hart with a baby ostrich named Giselle.

Steve Irwin was also a Tonight Show regular before his death in 2006

Steve Irwin, Robert's father, frequently brought animals and expertise to NBC's late night shows. He taught Conan O'Brien how to wrestle a crocodile in 1995, and in 1997, he introduced O'Brien to a gigantic Burmese python that quickly wrapped itself around the host's torso.

In 2002, he brought a massive grumpy alligator to visit Jay Leno, in just one of 17 appearances he made over the years.

Robert Irwin wasn't even 3 years old when his dad died in 2006, but he's clearly followed in Steve Irwin's footsteps.

"He's still part of me everyday," Irwin told People in September 2025. "He's part of every conversation. He's part of my life. And I feel as though I get a little part of him back in some way in every conversation I have about him, or any news story I hear about him, or in any new photo that I haven't seen before."