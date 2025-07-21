Young Reba McEntire Looks So Cool Playing Guitar in Bell Bottoms in This Vintage Photo

The Happy's Place star used to perform at the basketball camp she attended as a young girl.

From competing in rodeos as a young barrel racer to becoming a winning Coach on The Voice, there's really nothing Reba McEntire can't do. The Happy's Place star is, of course, famous for her soulful singing voice and captivating on-stage presence. But did you know she also plays the guitar?

How to Watch Watch Happyâs Place on NBC and Peacock.

Before she was known around the world for hit songs like "I'm a Survivor" and "Consider Me Gone," McEntire was delivering unplugged live performances and strumming on a guitar for girls at the basketball camp she attended as a young girl.

RELATED: Young Reba McEntire Has the Cutest Smile & Red Hair in Her 4th Grade Class Photo

Reba McEntire's older brother Pake taught her how to play the guitar

Featuring a vintage photo of herself wearing a chic pair of bell bottoms and a bandana over her signature red hair, McEntire revealed in a 2015 Instagram post that her older brother, Pake McEntire, taught her how to play the guitar.

"Entertaining the girls after dinner at basketball camp in Lindsay, OK," she captioned the photo. "Pake taught me how to play the guitar."

McEntire grew up in Chockie, Oklahoma with her three siblings, graduating from nearby Kiowa High School in 1973, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. While she was in school, McEntire attended coach Charlie Heatly's girls basketball camp, where she'd often perform music for her fellow campers. "Reba entertained us each night back when she was here in the seventh, eighth and ninth grade," Heatly told The Oklahoman in a 1988 interview.

McEntire spent many years at the camp. Once she turned 16 and got her drivers license, McEntire told Southern Living she "won the use of a Ford Torino for 6 months" and recalled putting "18,000 miles on the car going to basketball camp in Lindsay, Oklahoma," among other fun road trips.

RELATED: Reba McEntire's Dad Gave Her the Most Adorable Nickname: "I Got to Calling Her..."

Reba McEntire wanted to be a basketball player when she was younger

The Grammy-winning musician loved basketball so much when she was growing up, she told the Jesus Calling podcast that she wanted to play it professionally.

"I always wanted to be a rodeo cowgirl. I wanted to be a world champion barrel racer. Then I wanted to be a professional basketball player," McEntire shared. "I’m 5’6; that wouldn’t have worked out very well, and I wasn’t that good besides that. But that’s the two things I wanted to do."

McEntire's father, Clark, ultimately encouraged her to pursue what came naturally to her — singing. "Daddy always was like, 'Reba, why don’t you just practice your singing?'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'How do you practice singing?'"

Reba McEntire and her parents attend the after party of 'Annie Get Your Gun' on Broadway at Thalia Restaurant in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini / ImageDirect

RELATED: Reba McEntire's Dad Had 3 Simple Rules Growing Up: "You Would Never Catch Us Kids..."

By 1997, McEntire released her debut self-titled album. Now she has 60 albums in her discography, with dozens of hits to her name. Little did those basketball campers know they were being treated to an intimate, acoustic performance by the “Queen of Country" herself.