Reba McEntire Reacts to Epic Old Photo from Her Rodeo Era: "I Am Rocking..."

The country legend has lived dozens of lives throughout her multi-decade career, but it all began on horseback.

Entertainment icon Reba McEntire has never shied away from a bold look, or hopping on a saddle. During a 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country superstar proved her affinity for flair once again when Kelly Clarkson surprised her with a delightful throwback photo.

How to Watch Watch Happyâs Place on NBC and Peacock.

Clarkson was delighted to welcome the Happy's Place star to her Emmy-winning talk show, taking the opportunity to look back on some of McEntire's childhood memories and most unforgettable moments, sharing a throwback photo that got a big reaction from the audience. The image — of a young McEntire perched confidently on a horse, sporting plaid pants and a bright white cowboy hat — practically screams rodeo royalty.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire’s Sweet Friendship, Explained: Their Best Moments

While Clarkson and the crowd were quick to shower McEntire in praise for the fiery photo, The Voice Season 28 Coach had a few notes. Check out the must-see snapshot in the video, below:

Reba McEntire was "rocking" plaid pants while barrel racing

Before becoming a world-famous country queen and sitcom star, McEntire grew up on an Oklahoman ranch, leading her to become a natural on horseback with big dreams of becoming a professional barrel racer. In the photo shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, McEntire and her trusted steed look fully in the zone as she holds the reigns and navigates a barrel with panache. After reliving the action-packed snapshot, McEntire teased that she had a few behind-the-scenes comments surrounding the photo.

"Three things about that," McEntire began. "I've got the reins in the wrong hand."

After that got a big laugh from the audience, McEntire gave some insight into the horse she was riding. "That is my brother Pake's calf-roping horse," McEntire explained. "He wasn't working too good for Pake, so Pake said I could run barrels on him."

Lastly, McEntire called out her fashion choices for the ride, which are downright iconic. "And I am rocking the plaid pants."

"Yes, you are!" Clarkson gushed. "Yes, you are, ma'am. Fashion icon before it really even hit."

RELATED: Reba McEntire Looks Like a Total Natural in This Vintage Horseback Riding Photo

Reba McEntire's rodeo barrel racing era gave her "the drive" for country superstardom

Reba McEntire at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Long before the Grammys, the red chair on The Voice, and various awards and accolades, McEntire had dreams of becoming a rodeo barrel racer. McEntire hopped off the horse professionally when she was 21, as she told True West Magazine, shortly after getting her record deal, a twist of fate of which she is now grateful. Always a good sport, McEntire has spoken on many occasions about how barrel racing wasn't in the cards, teasing that she was a stronger vocalist and performer than rodeo star.

"Daddy used to say, 'Reba, why do you want to do stuff you're not good at?' He said, 'Get in there and practice your singing,'" McEntire told Jimmy Fallon during an October 2024 visit to The Tonight Show. "I thought, 'How you do that — it's not nearly as much fun as going out and riding your horse and competing.'"

RELATED: Reba McEntire Shared an Amazing Photo from Her Rodeo Barrel Racing Days

McEntire may have tossed the rodeo dreams aside, but her father was correct in sensing the star power. All of those years competing on horses instilled a steadfast sense of discipline in McEntire that she carried into her music career.

“I love to win, but not all runs are winners. We all mess up, even the best horses and riders can have an off-day,” McEntire shared in an audio excerpt from her book, Not That Fancy. “But you’re never going to win if you don’t try or if you give up. If you want to get somewhere, you stick with it. Rodeo helped me learn that lesson. The kind of drive I learned on horseback set me up for building a career in music.”