See Photos of Young Michael Bublé with a Full Head of Sunshiney Blonde Hair

The Voice Coach sure was an adorable little kiddo!

Michael Bublé used to be blonde. Yes, he used to also rock a neck-length mullet back in the day. But as a little boy, The Voice Coach had a full head of bright blonde hair and looked cute as ever.

See childhood photos of Michael Bublé in the ‘80s with a whole head of blonde hair

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

When Bublé was growing up in Canada in the ‘80s, his hair was blonde and longer than you’ve ever seen it before. In February 2023, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer posted four childhood photos of himself on Instagram that showed his sunshiney locks.

In one photo, Bublé is striking a pose on top of a playground, and in another he’s standing in front of a Christmas tree, wearing a jacket and big gloves. In another photo of Bublé as a young boy, he’s sitting in a chair and smiling for the camera in some cozy pajamas. In the last photo, Bublé is a bit older and sitting in the same chair, this time wearing all white and giving his best “Blue Steel” look.

“The 80’s were the best! Change my mind,” he captioned his throwback post.

Bublé’s fans loved seeing these childhood photos of the singer and agreed, yes, the ‘80s were pretty amazing. “Great music, good times, great hair,” one fan commented on the post about the eras, while another wrote, “Definitely no need to change your mind!”

Others felt a rush of nostalgia seeing the photo of Bublé in his zip-up pajamas. “Oh my gosh the Montreal fleece onesie pajamas. How ‘80s and Canadian at the same time!” one commented while one said, “I can still feel the polyester on those jammies.”

Michael Bublé had a very Canadian childhood

Bublé certainly has fond memories of growing up in Canada, whether he was wearing Montreal-branded PJs or ice skates in the living room with his siblings.

“Dude I'm so Canadian, are you kidding me?” he said during a 2024 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show after she showed The Voice Coach a childhood photo of himself smiling in full hockey gear. “I remember how excited I was to get that. I’m a huge Vancouver Canucks fan … anything hockey, I would die for that.”

RELATED: Did You Know Michael Bublé Has a Full-Size Hockey Rink in His Basement?

RELATED: Michael Bublé’s Number-One Rule as a Voice Coach Is to “Always Be…”

And even though he told Kelly Ripa in 2016 that his Halloweens in Vancouver “sucked” because it was “always cold and rainy,” he has sweet memories of how his mom got creative with his costumes.

“My mother, I love you mom and you’re a good mom, but she would put me in a full jacket. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And she said, ‘You’re gonna be jelly beans,’” he recalled, adding that she blew up balloons, stuck them to him, and then wrapped him in plastic wrap. When he asked her what the costume was supposed to be, she said, “You’re a pack of jelly beans.”