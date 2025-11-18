Mariska Hargitay’s SVU Season 1 Cast Photos Are a Beautiful Blast from the Past

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The SVU sweetheart has maintained a multi-decade chokehold on audiences thanks to her infallible charm.

Where would Law & Order: Special Victims Unit be without the beloved Mariska Hargitay?

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Hargitay has been kicking criminal butt as Olivia Benson since Law & Order: SVU's 1999 premiere, and fans never tire of watching her deliver justice. Hargitay was 35 years old when she first joined the elite squad, and with nearly three decades behind her, she's made television history as one of the longest-running stars of a primetime drama.

Sure, Benson may be the fearless Captain of the Manhattan SVU, but it wasn't always the case. Viewers have watched Benson grow from one of the squad's greatest detectives into a steadfast sergeant, until she was eventually promoted to the indomitable commanding officer of her longtime post. But once upon a time, Benson was still a budding investigator finessing the art of landing convictions with her partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), with viewers instantly falling in love with young Hargitay and her portrayal of the SVU sweetheart.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's Husband Surprised Her with Latte Art for a Big SVU Milestone

Throughout Season 27 of SVU, Benson has been reflecting on her trajectory on the squad, so let's take a look back on Hargitay's debut season.

Meet Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU Season 1

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Despite SVU's dark subject matter, that didn't stop Hargitay from emerging as a procedural heartthrob in her debut season as Detective Olivia Benson, stealing hearts with the hallmark magnetism she inherited from her Hollywood bombshell mother, the late Jayne Mansfield.

Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's iconic SVU partnership began in 1999

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 3 "Or Just Look Like One". Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Hargitay and Meloni are a nostalgic jolt for longtime SVU fans who have enjoyed watching the former partners Benson and Stabler for years of criminal cases. Now that Stabler has returned on Law & Order: Organized Crime, the duo has reunited on several occasions, often looking back on their early days at the SVU. Many things have changed over the past two decades, but the love for Bensler is timeless.

RELATED: Chris Meloni Floored Mariska Hargitay During Their SVU Audition with These 4 Words

Mariska Hargitay rocked a chic bob as Detective Benson in SVU Season 1

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears during Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Over the years, Hargitay's look as Benson has often served as an emblem of the times, and her Season 1 style is certainly a Y2K-era blast from the past. Hargitay would soon undergo a big snip for a cropped cut in future seasons of SVU, but Season 1 Benson embraced a sleek brunette bob.

Mariska Hargitay as Benson with her Law & Order: SVU's Season 1 cast mates

Detective John Munch (Richard Belzer), Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

It wouldn't be an homage to Hargitay's Season 1 journey on Law & Order: SVU without a photo with her former squad mates: Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek), Detective John Munch (Richard Belzer), and Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler. (Ice T's Fin Tutuola notably arrived in SVU's sophomore season and has stuck around ever since). From the jump, Benson committed herself to the grind to become the squad's greatest asset, with her Season 1 commitment a small taste of the commanding prescience she would become.

RELATED: Ice T Had a Heart-to-Heart with Benson as Fin Returned to SVU — Here’s What Happened

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.