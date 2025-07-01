A Young Chris Meloni Rocks a Muscle Tank & Thick Hair in This Sizzling '90s Photo

Law & Order's reigning "Zaddy" Christopher Meloni has rocked dozens of swoon-worthy looks over the decades, but few could deny that his '90s era was classic. Case in point: this must-see photo of the Law & Order: Organized Crime star in a muscle shirt. Need we say more?

Though many know him as the rough and tough Elliot Stabler, the throwback photo is a reminder that Meloni always had that star power. In the nostalgic picture, a younger Meloni poses in a form-fitting blue muscle shirt that shows off his iconic physique, but it's his full head of dark hair that might surprise fans most. While he's nowadays known for his clean-shaven look, this photo offers a glimpse into Meloni's pre-SVU era and proves he's been effortlessly cool for decades.

Young Chris Meloni looks so stylish in a muscle shirt and full head of hair

Chris Meloni for The Fanelli Boys Season 1. Photo: Theo Westenberger/NBC

The photo, which dates back to Meloni's tenure on NBC's 1990 sitcom The Fanelli Boys, captures the Law & Order: SVU star in a new light as he cheeses for the camera. One of Meloni's earliest roles was as Frankie in The Fanelli Boys, a sitcom following a family navigating the ups and downs of running a funeral home. At the time, Meloni hadn't yet made his name as one of TV's most beloved crime fighters, but the photo certainly hints at the charisma and confidence that would define his career.

But again, can we take a moment for the hair? Meloni's thick head of hair — styled high and world's apart from his now-iconic clean-shaven look — steals the spotlight. For longtime fans who have watched Meloni age like a fine wine over the years, it's a nostalgic blast from the past and a fun peek into an earlier chapter of Meloni's career.

Chris Meloni went from The Fanelli Boys to SVU "Zaddy" status: "It's a gas"

Det. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) appears in a scene from Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Episode 16. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Long before he was kicking criminal butt alongside Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Meloni starred in various must-watch television and film projects throughout the '90s. Meloni garnered widespread acclaim in the prison drama Oz, where he played Chris Jeller, a volatile and magnetic inmate. Talk about a far cry from Detective Stabler. But many of Meloni's early roles laid the groundwork for him delivering a grand-slam performance on SVU and Organized Crime.

With his rugged charm and signature humor, Meloni's hunk status has reached new levels in recent years. After being deemed the franchise's reigning "Zaddy" among a legion of Law & Order fans, Meloni has worn the title with cheeky self-awareness and pride. Meloni has been stealing hearts for decades, and he's elated to get a chance to soak up his heartthrob status.

"It's a second act to a certain degree," Meloni told People in 2022. "It's a gas. It's fun. I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can."

