Young Adam Levine & John Mayer Are Such Cuties Hanging Out Backstage in Rare Pics

In 2003, two breakout rock stars were on everyone's minds: Maroon 5 frontman (now The Voice superstar Coach) Adam Levine and singer-songwriter John Mayer. And they looked downright adorable hanging out backstage before playing a concert together. Look at those baby faces, below!

In pictures taken in July 2003 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, a pre-tattoos Levine wears a blue hoodie and a wide smile, hanging out with Mayer in front of the snack table. Don't miss the studded white belt everyone had at the time. That night, Maroon 5 was the opening act for the John Mayer/Counting Crows concert. In fact, Mayer and the band go way back to 1996, when he and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine became close as summer school classmates at the Berklee School of Music.

Friends who rock together stay together!

Adam Levine and John Mayer backstage before their concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on July 17, 2003. Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Why Adam Levine might be done getting inked

These days, Adam Levine is covered in tattoos. However, he says he's slowing down on adding new body art, recently telling TODAY, “I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic." He admitted, "It really hurt. I’m kind of done with the pain...Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done."

He also recently shared the inspiration behind his his single, "Priceless," which he wrote for his wife, model Behati Prinsloo. "It was the first song that I wrote for the album," Levine revealed to People. "It's just this really fun, summery, chill vibe song that always felt really good. The song kind of, you know, being about my wife, was the first song out the gates that felt good, felt positive, really positive, and fun. It's hard to explain, but it just instantly hit me."

"I thought, well, if it instantly hit me, obviously it could hit everybody else," he explained.

