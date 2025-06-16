Student Chefs Join Yes, Chef! for Haute Cuisine & High Drama: Who Went Home? (June 16, 2025)

Guess who’s coming to dinner? This week, the remaining chefs tested their mentoring skills with some very special guests.

Student Chefs Join Yes, Chef! for Haute Cuisine & High Drama: Who Went Home?

It’s been a long, emotional journey for the five remaining contestants on Yes, Chef!

NBC’s cooking competition show started with 12 accomplished chefs who were put through their paces by Martha Stewart and José Andrés, all while overcoming personal issues, from egocentric outbursts to raging tempers. However, in Episode 8, "The Pursuit of Perfect," they faced the most difficult challenge of all: giving up control.

“Say hello to the next generation of chefs,” exclaimed Martha as five fresh-faced culinary students filed into the kitchen. “I feel like I’m going to throw up,” whispered Chef Emily Brubaker, as the co-hosts described the latest monkey wrench.

“These students are here to cook your dishes under your tutelage,” Martha explained.

The contestants had spent the previous night dreaming up lavish dishes to impress the judges for a fine dining challenge, not realizing the students would be the ones cooking. José spoke about the importance of mentoring before dropping the bomb: Chefs Emily, Lee Frank, Jake Lawler, Zain Ismail, and Petrina Peart had to guide their assigned student through the cooking process without tasting or touching anything. The kicker: the students can only say “yes, chef!” or “no, chef!”

“Martita, I love this challenge. Here you have chefs mentoring future chefs,” José told his beloved co-host. For this group, however, mentoring was easier said than done.

Challenge: Mentor or Meltdown

The cast appears on Yes, Chef Season 1 Episode 8 "The Pursuit of Perfect". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

After the embattled chefs were paired with their hopeful, young culinary students, they had 10 minutes to discuss their dishes before diving in.

“I once threw a kid out the back door, told him he would never work in the industry again. It’s something I definitely regret. This is the biggest test for me so far,” confessed Chef Lee, who is a James Beard Award nominee and known for having a chip on his shoulder.

Even the self-taught chefs in the group struggled.

“This is not easy for me, man… I want control of everything, but I need to let that go,” stated Chef Zain, who is working on being less harsh.

Chef Zain Ismail and Keana, 18, one year of culinary school: Spiced Lamb Chop, Squash Purée with Tamarind Ginger Glaze

Zain Ismail and Keana Eagle-Ellis-Sawyer appear on Yes, Chef Season 1 Episode 8 "The Pursuit of Perfect". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Eagle-eyed José noticed that Keana didn’t smile until the challenge was over. Despite tense moments, “misunderstandings” over the butternut squash purée, and nearly burning the lamb, the judges were pleased with the flavors.

“The tamarind glaze turned out very nicely,” Martha told the duo, but neither judge thought the pedestrian plating was up to fine dining standards.

Keana’s feedback: “Because we both come from an island background [Keana’s Jamaican and Trinidadian, and Zain has ties to Mauritius], I understood what needed to happen and what flavors we were going for.”

Chef Petrina Peart and Ajay, 22, two years of culinary school: King Trumpets, Fried Nori “Surf” & Maitake Duxelle “Turf”

Ajay Amolong and Petrina Peart appear on Yes, Chef Season 1 Episode 8 "The Pursuit of Perfect". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Chef Petrina kept her anxiety in check and stepped back to let Ajay do some “intuitive cooking” with her vegan dish. The two were so chill that José spotted them dancing in the kitchen. Martha noticed, too: “She and her sous chef are doing very nicely together… she’s had her issues come up in earlier challenges, but now, I think it looks under control.”

During the tasting, Martha struggled to cut the tempura nori “tostada,” but overall enjoyed the “new way to eat surf and turf.”

José, however, could not get past the seaweed: “I wish that you would put the nori away! The tempura was not cracking like the potato chip was. I was having a hard time munching into it.”

Ajay’s feedback: Despite never cooking vegan before, he was happy Petrina let him “do my own thing” — in fact, he made the marinade, which was Martha’s favorite part.

Chef Lee Frank and Jack, 22, two years of culinary school: Duck, Cauliflower Puree, Pomme Paillasson & Blackberry Whip

Jack Fries and Lee Frank appear on Yes, Chef Season 1 Episode 8 "The Pursuit of Perfect". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

“This dish in 90 minutes would be hard for me to pull off, but we got this,” Chef Lee said in a small pep talk.

But when Jack fumbled with a food processor while slicing potatoes, Chef Lee almost reached his boiling point. “I do not want to be the only chef loosing my s---,” he said in the confessional. They later pivoted to a grater, and pulled off “a very ambitious dish,” according to the judges.

"Beautifully cooked. Your potatoes were really special and unique,” José noted.

And Martha applauded Lee for not losing his patience: “I think you are improving, as not only a chef but as a mentor.”

Jack’s feedback: Jack gave Chef Lee props for being a “good teacher,” and Martha reassured him that the potatoes were better hand-grated. “My mother would never use a food processor to do her potato pancakes,” she quipped.

Chef Emily Brubaker and Mukund, 25, four years of culinary school: Poached Tiger Prawn in Beurre Monté, Fennel Royale & Caviar

Mukund Goyel and Emily Brubaker appear on Yes, Chef Season 1 Episode 8 "The Pursuit of Perfect". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

“With this challenge, I need to look at this the way a child looks at learning. I need to make this fun,” said Chef Emily, who suddenly began high-fiving, jumping up and down, and proclaiming “good job!” at every turn.

Mukund’s feedback: His biggest challenge was prying open the caviar tin, which fans of the show may remember foiled Chef Peter Richardson in his cookoff with Chef Chris Morales in Episode 5. Viewers take note: caviar tins are hard to open.

Chef Jake Lawler and Cameron, 24, four years of culinary school: Venison Loin, Romanesco, Maitake & Cranberry Dust

Cameron Cawston and Jake Lawler appear on Yes, Chef Season 1 Episode 8 "The Pursuit of Perfect". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Chef Jake worked his way up the ranks in Michelin-starred restaurants and is not shy about flaunting his competitive nature. But he seemed to tap his inner Zen when dealing with sous chef Cameron. “I’m feeling confident in her palate,” he said, adding, “I’m trying to take a step back and give her a chance to shine.”

The result was a “very well prepared, tasty, tender” dish, said Martha, who only wished there were more cranberries to go with the cranberry demi-glace. We knew Chef Jake was safe when José advised him to "up your game" for next time.

Cameron’s feedback: “Chef was awesome, I swear it was like we were reading each other’s minds.”

Winner: Chef Lee & Jack Fries

“Because culinary student Jack brought it home for you under your direction,” José reasoned. As the week's Most Valuable Chef (MVC), Chef Lee chose who would compete in the cookoff.

The Cookoff: Chef Zain vs. Chef Petrina

Zain Ismail and Petrina Peart appear on Yes, Chef Season 1 Episode 8 "The Pursuit of Perfect". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Continuing with the “losing control” theme, the judges set up a Russian roulette of ingredients.

“Behold, the Lazy Susan of fate!” José joked. The Lazy Susan had various sections, each with a different ingredient, cooking technique, or a time, along with two knife points on either side. Chef Lee gave it a spin and decided who got which side. Chef Zain, who is lactose intolerant, got individually wrapped American cheese. Petrina, who often cooks vegetarian, received Wagyu beef.

Chef Petrina Peart: Chai-Spiced & Tonka Bean Wagyu & Pan-Fried Potatoes

Though Chef Petrina showed off a vegan dish in the main challenge, she’s the executive chef at the Wyoming Governor’s Mansion. In other words, she is well-versed in beef. But her delicate Wagyu was “overpowered” by the spices.

“I loved the pan sauce, but I think using tonka beans on Wagyu beef is a giant mistake,” Martha said.

Chef Zain Ismail: New York Strip & American Cheese Potato Puree

José thought Chef Zain cooked her beef better than Chef Petrina, and Martha inhaled the cheesy potatoes. “Here’s the conundrum,” José said. "I am so underwhelmed by the presentation.”

Who went home on Yes, Chef! this week? (June 16, 2025) Despite the lackluster plating — once again — Chef Zain was declared the winner and Chef Petrina was sent home.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! premiere on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.