Martha Stewart Jokes She Eats "One a Day" of THIS Unexpected Fruit

This Seasoned Chef Is a Master Antagonizer in the Kitchen | Yes, Chef! | NBC

This fall fruit gets all the love from Martha Stewart and a shout-out in the Yes, Chef! premiere episode.

NBC’s new cooking competition series Yes, Chef! features cooking and hospitality legends José Andrés and Martha Stewart as co-hosts, judges, and cooking tip generators extraordinaire.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Yes, Chef! on Monday, April 28 at 10/9c on NBC.

A competition cooking series that pits 12 highly confident and skilled real-world chefs against one another for a possible $250,000 prize, the show also functions as a resource for culinary tips straight from the lips of José and Martha as they observe the chefs at work, and then taste their fare.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Cooking Competition Series Yes, Chef!: Hosts, Premiere Date & More

Little gems are constantly spilling out of both chefs, like Martha dropping the healthy tea that she's a pomegranate obsessive and eats one every day. If you already read Martha's website or watch her cooking demos, her fruit of choice may not be a surprise. But we decided to deep dive into why she's such a fan below:

Pomegranates 101

Martha Stewart and José Andrés on Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Indigenous to the Middle East, the pomegranate is now grown around the globe in India, Iran, Afghanistan, Chile, Spain, Israel, Turkey, California, and Arizona. Harvested from September through December, the rosy red fruit is associated with Fall, as well as mythical characters such as Persephone.

The pomegranate holds up to 600 edible seeds, or arials, inside its flesh. As you may know, they're considered a superfood because they're rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants and fiber. They're also great for gut, heart, and urinary health. It's no wonder Martha is such a fan, given her penchant for healthy living!

Per MarthaStewart.com, there's even a best way to get to those arials without making a huge mess:

Start by washing the pomegranate under cold running water. Cut a square around the top, piercing through the skin. Pull the crown and remove the square, which exposes the interior. Create slices down the sides, from where the crown was to the bottom. Create five to six segments, then pull the section out. Remove the pith by pulling with your fingers. Then you can easily bite off the arils and enjoy, or scoop out with a metal spoon and use the arils in recipes, or as a snack for later.

RELATED: Martha Stewart's Cost-Saving Easter Egg Hack Uses This Common Household Item

If you want to grow your own pomegranates, there are many different varieties but for anyone living in dry areas, the Eversweet variety is especially made for drought-prone climates. And for those who live in smaller places, there's the Dwarf pomegranate shrub that grows very well inside.

But if all of that is too much work, then just make a signature Marthatini cocktail that's made from pomegranate and fresh lime or lemon juice. Cheers!

New episodes of Yes, Chef! premiere on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following The Voice. Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.