Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich? Martha Stewart & José Andrés Debate Culinary Hot Takes for Yes, Chef!

Hot takes! They're everywhere and made by everyone. But when it comes to advice regarding the kitchen or food, culinary experts Martha Stewart and José Andrés rank as two industry G.O.A.T.S.

Separately, they've built their reputations as successful television personalities and award-winning chefs. Now, they're coming together for the first time to host and judge NBC’s new cooking competition series Yes, Chef!.

The unique cooking competition series collects 12 highly skilled chefs who are notoriously (according to peers and family) sandbagging their careers because of their hot tempers, out-sized egos, lack of teamwork, or self-doubt. If they can step up and get over themselves during the competition stages, one will win a $250,000 grand prize, provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.

In a new video for the series (above), Martha and José lay down their definitive thoughts about everything from hot dog opinions to kitchen equipment etiquette.

Martha Stewart and José Andrés share their kitchen tips

There's no question that Martha and José both approach cooking with similar perfectionist standards, yet they couldn't be more different in terms of personality and cultural perspectives.

As their latest kitchen video confirms, they've got some thoughts about substitutions with cooking equipment — José is all about the fork when there's no whisk — and Martha has a standard when asked about whether mixer beaters should be licked.

Life's greatest question: "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" with Martha and José

Martha Stewart and José Andrés on the set of Yes, Chef! Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Hot dogs are synonymous in America with summer cookouts, street eats, and child-friendly meals. In Europe, where José is from, they have elevated sausages. Because Americans in particular shove our hot dogs inside buns, there has long been a culinary debate about whether a hot dog is a stand-alone creation or a sandwich.

Hilariously, Martha has some thoughts about where the dog lands, while José has some very fancy ideas about the right condiments for a hot dog. However, he does remember the very first one he ever ate in New York City.

And then there's the big question of whether a raised voice is acceptable in the kitchen. Let's just say, Chef José admits that he's heard more than a few, "No way, Josés," thrown his way from colleagues and family members.

Yes, Chef! premieres on Monday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following a new episode of The Voice. Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.