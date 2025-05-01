These Are the WWE Superstars Competing at Backlash 2025

May 10 is just days away, which means the WWE Universe is mere hours from the first Premium Live Event since WrestleMania: Backlash 2025!

These are the official, announced matches for the must-see event:

John Cena vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship

It's official: At Backlash, for the 82nd time in their careers, John Cena and Randy Orton will find themselves on opposite ends of the ring — this time, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

The more things change, the more things stay the same.

John Cena and Randy Orton's rivalry has spanned decades, and it's fitting that Cena's first official title defense since dispatching Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania is against an opponent he knows like the back of his hand. Cena has already made it known to the WWE Universe that he intends to retire as Undisputed WWE Champion once his retirement tour is complete — but, of course, Randy Orton had a thing or two (and an RKO or two) to say about Cena's proposed roadmap.

For two Superstars who have given the wrestling world some of its most iconic moments, what's left for Cena and Orton to do? Well, for the first time, they find themselves in positions the WWE Universe thought they'd never see them in.

In a way, this match has never happened before in history, with Randy Orton defending WWE against someone who wants to burn it to the ground in John Cena. A heroic Orton attempting to stop a villainous Cena in his tracks is simply a scenario that has never played out on WWE television before — and at Backlash, fans will finally see if this "new" version of Cena has what it takes to defend a championship without the support of everybody in the arena.

It's a can't-miss main event worthy of an event like Backlash — something tells us to be prepared to witness an all-time classic.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch - Women's Intercontinental Championship

As it turns out, Lyra Valkyria shouldn't have trusted Becky Lynch in the first place.

Just 24 hours after Lynch's shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania — which saw "The Man" replace an injured Bayley and win the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Valkyria — the duo lost those same titles. And that's when Lynch's dark side came out and sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe:

It wouldn't be long until Lynch revealed that she was behind Bayley's injury at WrestleMania, defining her villainous role once and for all. Of course, this didn't sit well with the Women's Intercontinental Champion, who decided to put up her title on behalf of Bayley and the rest of the women's locker room. In other words, if Lynch thought she could just march back into WWE after a prolonged absence and run roughshod through the women's division, she'd have to go through Valkyria first!

At Backlash, the two will clash in a historic matchup. When the dust finally clears, Becky Lynch could leave St. Louis with the Women's Intercontinental Championship — a title she's never won.

But for the champion, a win over a living legend like Becky Lynch could propel Lyra Valkyria to new heights and further cement her already-impressive title reign as one of the most memorable runs ever. Fans are truly divided — after all, John Cena has already proved how beneficial embracing the dark side can be, and all eyes will be on "The Man" at Backlash.

It predictably leads to one question: How far will Becky Lynch go to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion?

You can tune in to Peacock to watch Backlash 2025 on Saturday, May 10. In the meantime, catch up on all things WWE Universe on Peacock.