Here’s everything fans should know about the first Premium Live Event after WrestleMania!

WWE Backlash 2025: How to Watch and What to Expect from the Fallout of WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe is living in a world where a villainous John Cena is holding the Undisputed WWE Championship.

After the dust cleared at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cody Rhodes walked out of the arena dejected and defeated, paving the way for John Cena’s retirement tour to have a distinctly more championship feel.

Just a few months ago, no fan had this scenario in their head.

Still, with WrestleMania now in the rearview mirror, another event is quickly approaching: Backlash 2025! The suitably-named Premium Live Event has historically dealt with the aftereffects of WrestleMania and this year’s version shouldn’t be any different. Here’s everything the WWE Universe needs to know about Backlash 2025!

When is Backlash 2025? WWE Backlash is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, with a start time of 7 p.m. ET.

As the first PLE since WrestleMania, the WWE Universe is clamoring for another epic night of action sooner than later — thankfully, May 10 will be here before fans know it!

Randy Orton during Monday Night RAW on August 19, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: WWE/Getty Images

How to watch Backlash 2025? No surprises here: Fans in the United States who want to experience the post-WrestleMania WWE PLE can watch exclusively on Peacock! In other words, it’s business as usual for wrestling fans.

For years, Peacock has been the exclusive home for WWE PLEs, from Royal Rumble to Survivor Series and every event in between. Even better, any fan who needs a refresher on the latest storylines ahead of the event can watch past PLEs streaming on-demand on Peacock as well!

Fans who tuned into WrestleMania 41 know how easy and straightforward it is to catch all WWE PLE action — whether on a mobile device or your TV at home, watching is as easy as logging in to Peacock.

Where is Backlash 2025 taking place? Backlash will play out inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The iconic venue is well established in WWE lore, with Raw and SmackDown making stops at the arena on an almost yearly basis. The last PLE to take place at the Enterprise Center was Money in the Bank 2017, highlighted by one of the most unexpected endings to a Money in the Bank Ladder Match the WWE Universe had ever witnessed:

It’s safe to say that more shocking moments like this are on the table during this year’s iteration!

What can WWE fans expect from Backlash 2025?

If the events of the Raw After WrestleMania is any indication, fans can expect fireworks in the form of a showdown between old rivals John Cena and Randy Orton in Backlash’s main event! The eventual matchup is all but certain to occur on May 10 after what Orton did to Cena unexpectedly:

John Cena hasn’t competed at a Backlash since 2009 — and something tells us he’s going to want to make his last-ever Backlash as memorable as possible, which could spoil Randy Orton’s plans!

Of course, despite the gravity of a potential John Cena-Randy Orton title match, there will undoubtedly be more matches announced — and more titles on the line in those matches — in the near future.

One thing’s for sure: no WWE fan will want to miss out on a night like this!

You can tune in to Peacock to watch Backlash 2025 on Saturday, May 10. In the meantime, catch up on all things WWE Universe on Peacock.