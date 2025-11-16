Will Forte Returned as MacGruber on SNL to Defuse Explosive Epstein Files News

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Host Glen Powell and cast member Chloe Fineman took on the roles played by Ryan Phillippe and Kristen Wiig in the extremely 2025 installment.

We've known that MacGruber, the MacGyver-based Saturday Night Live character played by Will Forte, is a little problematic for some time now. During a 2022 SNL sketch, his controversial views on vaccines, the Covid-19 pandemic, and January 6 came to light, and he had to undergo sensitivity training years before that. In his three-part return during Glen Powell's November 15 episode, MacGruber dealt with some explosive new info: He may or may not be in the Epstein files client list.

Glen Powell and Chloe Fineman stepped in as MacGruber's team for the 2025 sketch

MacGruber's found himself in yet another locked room with a ticking bomb, this time alongside Powell and cast member Chloe Fineman in the roles historically played most often by Ryan Phillippe and Kristen Wiig.

"I think I know why, and I feel awful," Powell's character says. "See, I have a document in my possession that I was gonna leak to the press. Something so sensitive, something so powerful that people would go to any lengths to stop me." It's the unredacted Epstein files.

Grabbing the list, MacGruber says, "Let's take a look at these bottom feeders..oop. Heh-heh."

"15 seconds, MacGruber!" Fineman's character warns, as MacGruber asks them for a tool that's not there and shreds the papers.

"This list is too important to have all in one place for some bad guy to steal. So I'm breaking it up into tiny little pieces, which we can hide in various garbage cans that only we know about," MacGruber tells them, denying he's involved until the bomb goes off.

When they're reborn in the second part of the sketch, Powell's character is naive enough to furnish a second copy of what MacGruber now refers to as "that radical-left-wing hoax list." He demands a pen to "make a few redactions" and write his team members' names in and: KABOOM.

Will Forte's MacGruber beatboxes, admits he's "all over" the Epstein list

Up against their third bomb, MacGruber admits his name is in the documents simply because "I worked on the ground crew servicing the aircraft. I knew nothing about what was going on, but I saw a lot of very important people getting on that plane." He also sold them illegal substances. He tries to sing-slash-beatbox a song about how "the only people who don't want that list out are the people who have done something wrong."

"-Yeah, 'cause there are a lot of very powerful people who would do just about anything to keep your mouth shut," Powell's character tells him. "Offer you money, pardons..."

"Wait. Backtrack a little bit," MacGruber says. "Money and pardons, you're saying?"

MacGruber was created by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone

While Forte has played MacGruber since 2007, he was the product of writer and director Jorma Taccone's mind. Taccone wrote the initial sketches with Forte and writer John Solomon, with Taccone directing most of the sketches. He also wrote and directed the 2010 MacGruber movie and Peacock's 2021 MacGruber mini series.

In the summer of 2025, Taccone was seriously injured after a 20-foot fall from a ladder at his Connecticut farm, incurring a shattered pelvis that left him unable to walk for several months. Though it's as yet unconfirmed whether Taccone returned to write this installment, fans were thrilled to see his name listed in the writing credits for the November 15 episode.