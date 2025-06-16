Will Ferrell and His Costars Nearly Broke in SNL's Unaired "Cast List" Sketch

Theatre kids, brace yourselves: the cast list has been posted.

If that sentence made you panic, you may need to prepare yourself for this classic unaired sketch from Season 45 of Saturday Night Live. When Will Ferrell hosted on November 23, 2019, he played a high school drama teacher teasing the cast list for a production of Bye Bye Birdie as a crowd of students wait impatiently outside of his office. It'll cause flashbacks for anyone who had a similar experience, and we suspect the Season 45 cast members who co-star can relate, too. As one of the YouTube comments says, "This isn't even exaggerating. This is just what high school theatre is like."

Will Ferrell hosted SNL most recently in 2019

While Mikey Day's characer tries to tone down the buzz about getting cast as Conrad Birdie, Aidy Bryant's character just wants to play a human, and not a dog like in the last two shows. Kyle Mooney's character suggests he'll just run right through the office door until Ferrell's teacher finally comes out to torment his students. Most devastatingly among his feedback, he asks Bowen Yang's character to "stand like a mayor."

"Oh my god no, the mayor has like two lines, this is not happening, no," Yang's character blubbers as the teacher makes him mime wearing suspenders. "No, no, no, no, no, God no, no."

Aidy Bryant nearly made Will Ferrell break in SNL's "Cast List"

When Ferrell finally brings out the completed cast list, the giggles begin. The crowd of students, led by Bryant, stand a bit too close to Ferrell, and soon the cast members are disguising their laughter as their characters' panic over what the cast list says. Matters aren't helped by how hysterical Kenan Thompson is sliding by as the choreographer, and Kate McKinnon strutting out as the tech director.

The kids soon discover the show has been double-cast, so they each only get to perform one night. Ferrell watches them with from the gold mask built into his office door, proving once and for all that drama teachers really do just love drama.

"Yes, gorgeous sweet chaos!" he coos through the door, and if this sketch is suddenly making you feel nostalgic for those chaotic, overly emotional days, you're not alone.

Watch "Cast List," cut from Season 45, Episode 7 above, and check out more unaired sketches on Peacock.