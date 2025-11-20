All About Wicked's Sustainability Campaign, Green For Good

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Going green can help change our planet — for good.

In the much-anticipated Universal film Wicked: For Good, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) takes a stand for animal rights in the Land of Oz.

Despite her persecution by the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Elphaba defies the corruption and lies of Oz's leadership and fights for what's right. She even tells her friend Glinda (Ariana Grande), “We can't let good be just a word. It has to change things.”

And so, in real life, Erivo and her fellow Wicked family members, director Jon M. Chu and Bowen Yang, are proudly standing up for the environment with the Green For Good campaign. Find out more, below.

What is the Green For Good campaign? Launched in tandem with the release of Universal's Wicked: For Good, the Green For Good campaign is an initiative shepherded by the NBCU GreenerLight program in partnership with Universal Marketing. The Green For Good page on Wicked's website is a resource hub for audiences to learn more about nature and how they can "green-ify" their communities, as well as implement social change. This initiative was recently featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show (watch here).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

What happens when you use #GreenForGood on social media? When you post how you’re showing up for the environment on social media, using #GreenForGood and your city (e.g. #GreenForGood #LosAngeles), the campaign will plant a native tree — up to 2,000 trees — through nonprofit partner Re:wild. Tag @wickedmovie and challenge a friend to keep it going!

DISCLAIMER: For each public use of #GreenForGood that includes your city and tags @wickedmovie on Instagram, X, and TikTok between October 27, 2025 and January 15, 2026, NBCUniversal will donate the cost of planting one tree (up to 2,000 trees) through Re:wild. NBCUniversal and Re:wild may feature your submission on their social channels. This campaign is not a sweepstakes or giveaway. No purchase necessary.

What resources are available on the Green For Good page on Wicked's website? You can discover a whole host of ways to be a champion of your own community and its green spaces at the Green For Good website, here. On the site, you'll also find individual toolkits to "green-ify" your community, protect our wildlife, and make everyday actions matter.

Discover more about how you can be part of Wicked's Green For Good campaign here.

