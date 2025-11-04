How to Watch NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The two-hour musical special reunites many in the cast and includes plenty of Wicked: For Good surprises!

It's been a long year for Wicked fans as they've counted down the days to the November 21st release date of Wicked: For Good, the second part of director Jon M. Chu's epic, cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

Watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c only on NBC.

Both movies together expand upon the musical, which is itself an adaptation of author Gregory Maguire's bestselling book of the same name, which is loosely based on the classic 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz, which is based on L. Frank Baum's children's fantasy books. Wicked and Wicked: For Good explore the unexpected friendship between witch-opposites, Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande); together, they'll determine the ultimate fate of the Land of Oz.

Making the wait a little kinder, NBC is gifting fans an early present on Thursday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET with Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a two-hour musical special that celebrates all things Wicked. Here's everything fans need to know!

How to watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on NBC? Wicked: One Wonderful Night, co-hosted by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, airs Thursday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET, only on NBC. The special will be available on Peacock beginning November 7.

Grande and Erivo will sing songs from the films that are near and dear to their hearts, and those of their characters. They'll also welcome some fellow cast members including Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), and current Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang (Pfannee).

What can audiences expect to see in the Wicked: One Wonderful Night special?

The special was filmed in October at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in front of a live audience. Per the NBC synopsis, "Wicked: One Wonderful Night will transform the legendary venue into a breathtaking Emerald City-inspired set, complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus, plus jaw-dropping musical numbers and unforgettable performances."

Audiences can expect songs from both Wicked and Wicked: For Good sung by Grande and Erivo, including previews of brand-new songs written for the film "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble." They'll also perform their emotional version of "For Good," which we dare any viewer to experience with dry eyes by song's end.

Within the special, Erivo will perform a song accompanied by Goldblum, a virtuoso jazz pianist in his own right. Yang, Bode, and Slater will perform a song together. Plus, there will be lots of surprises, comedic bits, big production numbers, and maybe some sneak peeks from the upcoming movie.

Wicked: For Good opens exclusively in theaters Friday, November 21

Visit the official Wicked: For Good movie site here.