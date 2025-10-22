Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

It's a television event no Wicked fan will want to miss.

Everything to Know About NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night

Wicked: For Good's November 21 theatrical release date is just a few weeks away, and what better way to celebrate than by tuning in to NBC's latest television event, Wicked: One Wonderful Night?

Here's everything fans need to know about the can't-miss NBC special.

What is Wicked: One Wonderful Night?

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Mark your calendars: The best way for fans to prepare for the release of Wicked: For Good is to tune in to Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c, only on NBC. The special will be available on Peacock beginning November 7.

The two-hour, musical special will set the stage for the epic finale to the global cultural phenomenon known as Wicked, and no fan will want to miss out!

According to the official press release, fans should expect "an unforgettable night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises, and maybe even a sneak peek at what's to come in the next chapter of Oz."

Who will appear during Wicked: One Wonderful Night?

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The stars of Wicked: For Good will be out in full force for One Wonderful Night. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will lead the proceedings. Fans know their unbelievable vocal talents will take center stage during the special, just like in the Wicked films.

In addition to the two leading ladies, their co-stars will be joining in on the fun, as well. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Tony nominee Ethan Slater, three-time Emmy nominee and current Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode are all slated to be a part of the festivities.

What can fans expect from Wicked: One Wonderful Night?

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

"Filmed at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wicked: One Wonderful Night will transform the legendary venue into a breathtaking Emerald City-inspired set, complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus, plus jaw-dropping musical numbers and unforgettable performances," reads the special's press release.

In other words, expect the special to double as a love letter to one of the most iconic musicals of all time.

Don't forget to tune in to Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6, at 8/7c— only on NBC.