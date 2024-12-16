Wicked Sequel Officially Called Wicked: For Good - What Does the Title Mean?

Jimmy Welcomes the Family That Helped Him When He Got Lost and Tried to Hitchhike in Bavaria

After a period of speculation among fans, Universal Pictures has officially confirmed that the sequel to Wicked (now playing in theaters across the globe) will be released under the title of Wicked: For Good. The name refers to the penultimate song of the same name featured in the original Broadway musical. Just like "Defying Gravity," the track marks an emotional duet between the main characters: Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

“We created this story over two films,” producer Marc Platt says in the official production notes. "The first tells how Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and the second tells how her best friend, Glinda, becomes authentically good."

Wicked sequel officially titled Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025.

Listen to the original version (featuring Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel) below...

"I avoided writing the song for a long time, because I knew that it was the key to the show and then if we solve this song, we have the show. If we didn't solve the song, it didn't matter what else we did in the show. It took me a long time to be brave enough to approach it and then finally, it was time and I had to," Wicked lyricist/composer Stephen Schwartz, who served as an executive producer on the two-part film translation, recalled in 2011. "I had a long conversation with Winnie Holzman, the writer for the show, and we just brainstormed about the idea. Finally, in the midst of the conversation, she said, 'Well, over the course time, they've had all this affect on one another and they've changed each other for good.' And I said, 'Stop.' Because I heard the title 'For Good,' which is an amazing title because, of course, it means two things at the same time. I love titles like that."

When does the Wicked sequel open in theaters? Also directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good is scheduled to hit theaters everywhere on November 21, 2025 — exactly one year (minus a day) after Wicked. Based on the second act of the stage production, For Good will explore Elphaba's "reign of terror" as the Wicked Witch of the West and her ultimate "undoing" at the hands of a young girl from Kansas wielding a bucket of water.

How can you watch Wicked in theaters? Boasting a gravity-defying score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, Wicked is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to pick up tickets for yourself and the whole family! Special sing-along screenings will open in over 1,000 theaters Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

To date, the film has grossed over half a billion dollars at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing adaptation of a Broadway musical in Hollywood history by a very wide margin. It's also a major Awards Season contender, having been named the best movie of the year by the National Board of Review and nominated for four Golden Globes.