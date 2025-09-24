Dorothy Finally Arrives in Oz in Breathtaking Final Trailer for Wicked: For Good (WATCH)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The second part of the Wicked story arrives in movie theaters on November 21!

With the autumn leaves comes the swirl of Ozian magic, as the full trailer for Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good landed today like a hot air balloon from Kansas.

In theaters beginning November 21, the sequel to Wicked is just two months away, and today's new For Good trailer is bursting with new imagery and songs from the climax and resolution to Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda's (Ariana Grande) epic Emerald City story. Along with the two leads, For Good also features the return of Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard of Oz), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), Bowen Yang (Pfannee), Bronwyn James (ShenShen), and Keala Settle (Coddle).

Check out the new Wicked: For Good trailer

What is Wicked: For Good about?

If you're a fan of the Broadway musical Wicked, then you already know Wicked: For Good features everything in the musical that comes after the Intermission, along with two brand-new songs with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Directed by Jon M. Chu (In The Heights) from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, Wicked: For Good picks up after "Defying Gravity" when Elphaba dramatically flies west on her broom while her friend Glinda stays behind in Emerald City.

Now labeled a pariah by the Wizard of Oz and his ally Madam Morrible, Elphaba is renamed as the "Wicked Witch of the West" in Ozian propaganda posters and banners that paint her as the villain of the land. She finds safety in a new home deep within the Ozian forest where she works on her plans to save the voiceless Animals and expose the truth about the Wizard's regime.

Meanwhile, Glinda is now an Ozian insider working alongside Morrible and the Wizard in Emerald City. She's the country's pink heroine in a bubble, propped up to publicly counter the otherness of Elphaba. However, she's feeling the strain of her role which has her vilifying her best friend, Elphaba, all for fame and fortune. She's also planning her spectacular wedding ceremony to Prince Fiyero, which will be a flash point for all of Oz... including the former friends.

When is Wicked: For Good in theaters? Wicked: For Good arrives exclusively in theaters everywhere Friday, November 21. And be sure to tune in for the two-hour Wicked: For Good special featuring Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) airing Thursday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Wicked: For Good flies into theaters everywhere Friday, November 21; check out the official movie site here.