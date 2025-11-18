Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's the rundown of where to listen and buy the various editions of the soundtrack.

Everything to Know About the Wicked: For Good Soundtrack - Vinyl, Streaming Details

Forget holiday songs, the planet is going to be belting out their favorite numbers from Wicked: For Good this week, because the much-anticipated second part of director Jon M. Chu's cinematic adaptation is finally in theaters November 21.

Wicked: For Good features composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz's songbook for the Broadway musical, as well as two brand-new songs he wrote just for the film, all interpreted by the film's All-Star cast: Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba Thropp), Ariana Grande (Glinda Upland), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), and more.

The official film soundtrack is a big deal for fans of the musical and the two films, which means there are all kinds of ways for you to enjoy the release. NBC Insider has rounded up all of your options in one handy guide below.

When is the Wicked: For Good soundtrack available? The Wicked: For Good soundtrack is out everywhere on November 21. It will be available on major digital platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, as well as in physical media. The album is available to pre-save now on the digital service of your choice.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

​​​​​Is the Wicked: For Good film soundtrack available on vinyl? Yes! In North America, Republic Records is the distributor of several exclusive Wicked: For Good soundtrack vinyl editions, including a zoetrope vinyl, a picture disc edition, an Elphaba green vinyl and a Glinda pink vinyl, as well as a standard vinyl and CD release. Target also has an exclusive vinyl edition featuring a lenticular cover and pink and green shimmer vinyl. Amazon has an exclusive splatter vinyl edition. WalMart is offering a pink and green glitter vinyl edition. Barnes & Noble has a pink/blue/green marbled vinyl set. (Each retailer has an exclusive CD release as well).

Is the Wicked: For Good track listing the same across all editions? Yes! Whether you enjoy the Wicked: For Good film soundtrack on streaming, physical vinyl or CD, all include the same 11 songs featured in the film. Something special to note for fans of the stage musical is that the song "The Wicked Witch of the East" is getting its first official cast recording release on the film soundtrack, as it was not included in the Broadway cast album.

What is the Wicked: For Good track listing?

1. "Every Day More Wicked" - Wicked Movie Cast and Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande — 4:49

2. "Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier" - Ariana Grande and Wicked Movie Cast featuring Michelle Yeoh — 5:23

3. "No Place Like Home" - Cynthia Erivo — 3:51

4. "The Wicked Witch of the East" - Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, and Ethan Slater — 3:23

5. "Wonderful" - Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo — 4:45

6. "I'm Not That Girl" (Reprise) - Ariana Grande — 2:11

7. "As Long As You're Mine" - Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey — 4:07

8. "No Good Deed" - Cynthia Erivo — 3:50

9. "March of the Witch Hunters" - Wicked Movie Cast and Ethan Slater — 2:36

10. "The Girl in the Bubble" - Ariana Grande — 3:41

11. "For Good" - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Wicked: For Good opens in theaters this weekend! Check out the official movie website for Wicked: For Good right here.