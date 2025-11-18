The Lyrics to Wicked: For Good's Namesake Song, "For Good," Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The seminal song sung by Elphaba and Glinda is the heart of Wicked: For Good.

It's no coincidence that the title of the film Wicked: For Good includes the song that fans of the stage show consider to be the emotional and thematic anchor to the second half of Wicked the musical.

"For Good," written by Wicked composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, is the last song to be sung in both the stage musical and in the second half of director Jon M. Chu's cinematic adaptation. And much like "Defying Gravity" was the triumphant closer to Wicked, "For Good" packs an emotional punch at the end of the sequel, as Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) come face-to-face to acknowledge their friendship in confessional song.

With Wicked: For Good debuting in theaters nationwide this Friday, November 21, read on to find out the history of how "For Good" came to be.

What inspired Wicked: For Good composer Stephen Schwartz to write "For Good"?

Back in the early 2000s, when Wicked the musical was still a baby Broadway show, composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz was honest in interviews, saying that he initially avoided writing "For Good" because he knew it was integral to landing the whole show.

In an official Wicked YouTube channel interview from 2011, Schwartz shared, "If we solve this song, we have the show. And if we didn't solve the song, it didn't matter what else we did in the show."

Schwartz said that he brainstormed the song with Wicked co-writer Winnie Holzman, and it was she who uttered the line, "they've changed each other for good," which immediately gave Schwartz the title of the song, "For Good."

Later, Schwartz looked to his daughter, Jessica, to help him flesh out the themes of the song based on her own complex friend relationship.

"She has a friend that she's known since she was six, seven-years-old and she's still friendly with this young lady," he shared. "It's been a very sort of up and down relationship. There were times when they had fights and didn't speak to each other."

Schwartz said he took out his yellow pad to jot notes and point-blank asked his daughter, "Look, if you would never see Sarah again, and you had one chance to tell her what she's meant to you, what would you say?"

According to Schwartz, she replied, "Well, I think people come into our lives for a reason, and they change us, and we change them, and so on." He used those thoughts to build the sentiments expressed by Elphaba and Glinda in the song, and the rest is history.

In Wicked: For Good, what is the song "For Good" about?

Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

First and foremost, "For Good," is about the complicated friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, who come to be known in the Land of Oz as the "Wicked Witch of the West" and "Glinda the Good," respectively.

Schwartz constructed the song as a duet so the two characters could be honest with one another about the impact their friendship has had on one another, before they have to part forever. In that way, "For Good," has a double meaning, highlighting the good they've added to one another's lives while also implying the finality of their goodbye.

In the original Broadway musical, Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda) and Idina Menzel (Elphaba) sing the song to one another in the second act. In the film, Wicked: For Good, Grande and Erivo sing the song to one another in the last act of the film, and it's reprised as "Finale: For Good," as sung by Erivo, Grande and the entire cast to close out the whole film.

