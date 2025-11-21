Wicked: For Good Reveals the Shocking Origin Story of the Tin Man

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out exactly why the classic character is in search of a heart in Wicked: For Good — and why he blames Elphaba for all his troubles.

Warning: Wicked: For Good spoilers ahead!

The Tin Man's got a personal score to settle with the witch in Wicked: For Good.

"It's due to her I'm made of tin," he sings in "March of the Witch Hunters." "Her spell made this occur. So for once, I'm glad I'm heartless. I'll be heartless killing her!"

While the Wicked musical primarily serves as an origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West and her friend Glinda the Good, it also explains a few of the other characters in the original Wizard of Oz story. Dorothy picked up three companions on her way to ask the Wizard for help getting home: the Cowardly Lion, in need of courage, the Scarecrow, in need of a brain, and the Tin Man, who wanted a heart.

They all blame the witch for their predicaments, but the musical reveals she only ever had good intentions. In fact, Elphaba is not technically directly responsible for the Tin Man — also known as the munchkin Boq — having no heart, though he's not the only one blaming her for it. His fate is also thanks to Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister nicknamed the Wicked Witch of the East.

How Nessarose became obsessed with Boq in Wicked

Nessarose was the favorite child in the Thropp family. Her father (the governor of Munchkinland) was so determined to keep her from turning out green like her older sister, Elphaba, that he made his wife, Melena, consume "milk flowers." The flowers caused complications that killed Melena and made Nessa unable to walk. (What the governor didn't know was that Elphaba was the product of an affair with a mysterious salesman and a green elixir, but that's beside the point.)

In school, Boq (Ethan Slater) was a munchkin boy with a crush on Glinda (Ariana Grande). When Glinda suggested he ask Nessarose (Marissa Bode) to the Oz Dust Ballroom, he did it immediately, because he was always going to do what Glinda said. Nessa was elated, and believed Glinda had done her a solid by handing her a nice boy to love her forever.

By the end of the first movie, Nessa was in a pretty dark place. She had discovered Boq didn't actually love her (and still really loved Glinda), and then her father died of shock when he realized Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) had become the Wicked Witch of the West. As of the beginning of For Good, Nessa has taken over as the brutal new governor of Munchkinland, with Boq as her unhappy butler.

How Boq becomes the Tin Man in Wicked: For Good

Elphaba pays Nessa a visit in For Good, but it's not a happy one. Elphaba is saddened to discover how Nessa is ruling Munchkinland. Meanwhile, Nessa can't believe her sister hasn't used magic to "rescue" her from being confined to her chair. In an attempt to do a good deed, Elphaba enchants Nessa's shoes, allowing her to levitate.

When Boq sees this, he feels like Nessa doesn't need his assistance anymore, so he can go profess his love to Glinda. Nessa tries to prevent him from leaving with a spell from Elphie's Grimmerie, but when she mispronounces the words, the spell goes horribly wrong. It shrinks Boq's heart, killing him.

In an attempt to help, Elphaba does a spell to keep him alive without a heart, as a man made of tin. But when Boq realizes what she's done to him, he storms off, furious. And sure, becoming a Tin Man would make anyone unhappy, but it's not like that's what Elphaba set out to do. Sorry for trying to keep you alive, Boq!

In the end, the Tin Man is just another product of Elphaba's many attempts to fix the things she feels responsible for breaking, and one of the great tragedies of Wicked.

Watch it all play out again now that Wicked: For Good is officially in theaters.