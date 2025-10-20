Wicked: For Good Reveals the Beloved A-Lister Voicing the Cowardly Lion

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

As if fans of the upcoming Wicked sequel needed even more reason to get excited!

The premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 21 is right around the corner — and every detail that emerges serves to get everyone even more excited about the highly anticipated movie.

Case in point: On October 20, the official Wicked Instagram account revealed who would be voicing the Cowardly Lion in the sequel — and it’s a doozy. In the video, a stuffed animal version of the Cowardly Lion is momentarily seen on-screen before a very familiar face is revealed: Broadway and TV star Colman Domingo!

“See you in Oz,” Domingo teased with a big wink as dramatic music crescendoed in the background.

Then, the words “Colman Domingo is the Cowardly Lion” appear on-screen, finally putting to rest months of speculation on who would be voicing the iconic character.

Domingo’s instantly recognizable voice will lend another fascinating layer to a film that fans have been waiting for since the first Wicked movie was released in 2024. The 55-year-old star — known for series like Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria, and Law & Order — joins an already star-studded cast list that will see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reprise their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

Colman Domingo attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Rumors of an actor being secretly added to the Wicked: For Good cast had been gaining steam in recent days.

In an October 16 interview with Deadline, director Jon M. Chu explained that he had recruited a famous actor to cameo in the film — an actor who turned out to be Domingo.

"I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you,'” Chu recalled. "He was like, ‘Why the f--k not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”

Kristin Chenoweth performs on stage during the "58th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 6, 2004 in New York City. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Kristin Chenoweth on Wicked: For Good: “I can’t wait”

The original Glinda from the Broadway production of Glinda is ready for Wicked: For Good.

When asked if she had seen the latest trailer when speaking to USA Today on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet back in June, Kristin Chenoweth — who played Glinda in the original Broadway run of Wicked — didn’t hold back her emotions whatsoever.

"I cried," she admitted. "Come on!"

Chenoweth — who will make regular appearances in the new NBC comedy Stumble that debuts later this year — then revealed that her excitement level matches that of millions of Wicked fans.

"I can't wait to see the whole thing," she explained. "Ariana is perfection. Cynthia is perfection. And if part one affected me so much, I can only imagine what part two's gonna do."