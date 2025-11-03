Exciting New Wicked: For Good Photos Tease What's Next for Glinda & Elphaba
Wicked: For Good hits theaters Friday, November 21. Get excited.
The first Wicked movie was released in November 2024 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The film, based on the beloved Broadway musical, tells the story of how Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch of the North from The Wizard of Oz, and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, were actually friends and roommates in college. But a series of events drove them apart and turned them into the "enemies" we know them as.
At the end of the first movie, Elphaba and Glinda make it to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum); they hope he can help stop whoever (or whatever) is taking the Ozian animals' voices away. But it turns out the Wizard himself is behind the chaos, and he wants Elphaba to help him in his overarching plans for Oz. Elphaba refuses and flees Oz, determined to save the animals on her own. Meanwhile, Glinda stays behind in Oz, and the first film's ending suggests she winds up gaining the favor of the Wizard and the establishment. What happens next will be revealed in the sequel, Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters Friday, November 21.
Of course, fans who have seen the Broadway musical know what happens broadly, but Wicked: For Good will have its own interpretation of the story's ending — and there's still much to find out. New photos from Wicked: For Good give fans a little more information about where Elphaba and Glinda are headed, what they're wearing, and how they interact with each other in For Good. See the pics, below, and mark your calendars for Wicked: For Good's theatrical release on November 21.
They're just two friends. Two good friends. Two best friends.
Dear Glinda, you are just too good.
If you care to find Elphaba, look toward the western sky.
Elphaba faces off against Oz in Wicked: For Good.
One of Glinda's new dresses in Wicked: For Good.
Check out Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) new suit!
What's Elphaba doing in the forest?
The Wizard is back!
Our main gals!
What's on Glinda's mind?
A little behind-the-scenes moment.
They meet again.
Kiss her goodbye, she's defying gravity.
