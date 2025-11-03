Exciting New Wicked: For Good Photos Tease What's Next for Glinda & Elphaba

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The first Wicked movie was released in November 2024 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The film, based on the beloved Broadway musical, tells the story of how Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch of the North from The Wizard of Oz, and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, were actually friends and roommates in college. But a series of events drove them apart and turned them into the "enemies" we know them as.

At the end of the first movie, Elphaba and Glinda make it to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum); they hope he can help stop whoever (or whatever) is taking the Ozian animals' voices away. But it turns out the Wizard himself is behind the chaos, and he wants Elphaba to help him in his overarching plans for Oz. Elphaba refuses and flees Oz, determined to save the animals on her own. Meanwhile, Glinda stays behind in Oz, and the first film's ending suggests she winds up gaining the favor of the Wizard and the establishment. What happens next will be revealed in the sequel, Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters Friday, November 21.

Of course, fans who have seen the Broadway musical know what happens broadly, but Wicked: For Good will have its own interpretation of the story's ending — and there's still much to find out. New photos from Wicked: For Good give fans a little more information about where Elphaba and Glinda are headed, what they're wearing, and how they interact with each other in For Good. See the pics, below, and mark your calendars for Wicked: For Good's theatrical release on November 21.

They're just two friends. Two good friends. Two best friends.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Dear Glinda, you are just too good.

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Lara Cornell/Universal Pictures

If you care to find Elphaba, look toward the western sky.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Elphaba faces off against Oz in Wicked: For Good.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

One of Glinda's new dresses in Wicked: For Good.

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Check out Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) new suit!

Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

What's Elphaba doing in the forest?

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The Wizard is back!

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Our main gals!

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

What's on Glinda's mind?

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

A little behind-the-scenes moment.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), and Director Jon M. Chu appear on the set of Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

They meet again.

Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Kiss her goodbye, she's defying gravity.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

What price does Glinda pay for this crown?

Glinda (Ariana Grande) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

