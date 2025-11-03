NBC Insider Wicked

Exciting New Wicked: For Good Photos Tease What's Next for Glinda & Elphaba

Wicked: For Good hits theaters Friday, November 21. Get excited. 

By Christopher Rosa
The first Wicked movie was released in November 2024 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The film, based on the beloved Broadway musical, tells the story of how Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch of the North from The Wizard of Oz, and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, were actually friends and roommates in college. But a series of events drove them apart and turned them into the "enemies" we know them as. 

At the end of the first movie, Elphaba and Glinda make it to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum); they hope he can help stop whoever (or whatever) is taking the Ozian animals' voices away. But it turns out the Wizard himself is behind the chaos, and he wants Elphaba to help him in his overarching plans for Oz. Elphaba refuses and flees Oz, determined to save the animals on her own. Meanwhile, Glinda stays behind in Oz, and the first film's ending suggests she winds up gaining the favor of the Wizard and the establishment. What happens next will be revealed in the sequel, Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters Friday, November 21. 

Of course, fans who have seen the Broadway musical know what happens broadly, but Wicked: For Good will have its own interpretation of the story's ending — and there's still much to find out. New photos from Wicked: For Good give fans a little more information about where Elphaba and Glinda are headed, what they're wearing, and how they interact with each other in For Good. See the pics, below, and mark your calendars for Wicked: For Good's theatrical release on November 21. 

NBC Is Getting Seriously Wicked in November!

This November, NBC is getting Wicked. 

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2024's Wicked, aptly titled Wicked: For Good, hits theaters November 21 and closes out the story of Glinda, the Good Witch of the North (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba)Get your tickets now

Before that, be sure to tune in to Wicked: One Wonderful Night,  a concert special airing on NBC Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c and streaming next day on Peacock. The TV event will feature musical performances—both from Grande and Erivo—plus appearances from Michelle YeohJeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode. Fans may just get a sneak peek of Wicked: For Good, as well... 

So, in other words, you won't want to miss it! 

They're just two friends. Two good friends. Two best friends.  

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) sit on a swing together as stars twinkle behind them in Wicked For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Universal Pictures

Dear Glinda, you are just too good. 

Glinda (Ariana Grande) smiles as students hold up their notebooks for her signature in Wicked For Good (2025).

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Lara Cornell/Universal Pictures

If you care to find Elphaba, look toward the western sky.  

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) looks up concernedly in Wicked For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Elphaba faces off against Oz in Wicked: For Good.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is held by guards in Wicked For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

One of Glinda's new dresses in Wicked: For Good.

Glinda (Ariana Grande) raises her arms as Ozians admire her in Wicked For Good (2025).

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Check out Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) new suit!

Glinda (Ariana Grande) smiles while looking up at Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in Wicked For Good (2025).

Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

What's Elphaba doing in the forest? 

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) holds a broom while walking on a forest path in Wicked For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The Wizard is back!

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) smiles while holding a yellow brick in Wicked For Good (2025).

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Our main gals!

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) stand next to each other in Wicked For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

What's on Glinda's mind?

Glinda (Ariana Grande) sits on a giant pile of books and magazines in Wicked For Good (2025).

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

A little behind-the-scenes moment. 

Director Jon M. Chu speaks to Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) on set of Wicked For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), and Director Jon M. Chu appear on the set of Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

They meet again.

Glinda and Elphaba talking in Wicked: For Good (2025).

Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025).

 Photo: Universal Pictures

Kiss her goodbye, she's defying gravity. 

Elphaba flying through the sky in Wicked: For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025).

 Photo: Universal Pictures

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Broadway Hit Wicked

RELATED: The Ending of Wicked, Explained: How the Musical Epic Sets Up For Good

What price does Glinda pay for this crown?

Glinda putting on her crown in Wicked: For Good (2025).

Glinda (Ariana Grande) in Wicked: For Good (2025).

 Photo: Universal Pictures

Read more about:

