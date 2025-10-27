Wicked: For Good Director Jon M. Chu on the Movie's "Surprises": "I Hope They..."

Wicked might be a story you know, but you've never seen the second act like this before.

Last year, fans the world over saw Wicked as they'd never seen it before with the first chapter of director Jon M. Chu's big-screen adaptation of the beloved musical. Now, on the verge of Wicked: For Good's release, Chu is promising yet another cinematic journey that will tell a classic story in a new way.

Adapted from the second half of the hit musical, which was in turn based on the novel Wicked by Gregory Maguire, For Good promises to complete the tale of the Witches of Oz, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) in the years following their time together at school and Elphaba's rise as the "wicked" witch of the West. While the first film laid bare the darkness and corruption surrounding the "Wonderful" Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), the second promises to show how Elphaba's fight against the Wizard has progressed, the impact it has on the people around her, and of course, how a girl from Kansas named Dorothy figures into all of this.

What Jon M. Chu hopes fans get from Wicked: For Good

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Speaking to People about the film, Chu emphasized the importance of focusing on Elphaba and Glinda as they both look back on what they can't ever recover, and look ahead to what's possible.

"This is their adult selves looking back at their childhood dreams, that are now shattered in front of them," Chu explained. "So when you look back, I think people will see only both movies as one, not just the first movie and the second movie. I'm excited to complete the story for people."

Just like the first film, For Good is set to adapt one act of the hit Wicked musical, in this case the second act. If you're a longtime fan, you know the story, including classic songs like the title track "For Good," but Chu is well-aware that the Wicked faithful will be coming out in droves to see the film. That means that, while the movie will be recognizable to those fans, the director is also hoping to surprise people who think they know exactly what's coming next.

"I hope they get a few surprises that they're not thinking about right now," Chu said.

What surprises are in store? How will they changed the Wicked narrative? Where will the new original songs written just for the movie figure in the story? We'll find out when Wicked: For Good hits theaters November 21.

Wicked is now available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.