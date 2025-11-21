Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Every Way Wicked: For Good Connects to the Wizard of Oz

Warning: Spoilers for Wicked: For Good below!

How to Watch Stream Wicked: One Wonderful Night only on Peacock.

The much-anticipated release of Universal's Wicked: For Good, in theaters as of November 21, means that a lot of people are curious again about the source material that inspired the films and the 2003 musical: L. Frank Baum's children's novel, The Wonderful World of Oz.

Released in 1900, Baum's book created the now-iconic Land of Oz and its characters known around the globe, including The Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda the Good Witch, Dorothy from Kansas, the Wizard of Oz, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion.

In 1995, novelist Gregory Maguire reimagined Baum's book from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West, a.k.a. Elphaba Thropp, in his book Wicked. In 2003, Maguire's book became the foundation of the Wicked musical, further remixing the world first created by Baum. And then director Jon M. Chu brought that version to the screen as two films, Wicked (2024) and Wicked: For Good (2025).

Over all that adaptation and reimagining, it only makes sense that many may wonder what of Baum's has been retained in the films? Below is a breakdown of everything that carries over from The Wonderful World of Oz into the movies.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth of "Wicked" perform on stage during the "58th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 6, 2004 in New York City. Photo: Getty ImagesFrank Micelotta/Getty Images

What is Wicked: For Good based on? In 1995, novelist Gregory Maguire released his book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. In it, he reimagined L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, as a more mature story told from the perspective of Elphaba Thropp, the green witch who is labeled as the villain of the piece. In 2003, composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz and writer Winnie Holzman turned Maguire's novel into the original Broadway musical, Wicked. After more than two decades of development, director Jon M. Chu was chosen by Universal and producer Marc Platt to adapt the musical into two films: Wicked (2024) and Wicked: For Good (2025).

When does Wicked: For Good take place? Wicked: For Good adapts and expands upon Act II of Wicked the musical. It picks up years after Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) defies the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible ( Michelle Yeoh) in Emerald City. She is an outcast and pariah in the Land of Oz, labeled a monster by the propaganda distributed by the Wizard and Morrible. And she's still estranged from her BFF, Glinda (Ariana Grande). The movie narrative dovetails back to L. Frank Baum's original story when Dorothy Gale (Bethany Weaver) is swept into Oz by a cyclone that plops her and her family's farm house in Munchkinland, right on top of the Wicked Witch of the East, a.k.a. Elphaba's sister, Nessarose Thropp (Marissa Bode). She's then given the witch's slippers by Glinda and directed to the Emerald City. Once there, the Wizard sends her to Kiamo Ko castle to retrieve Elphaba's broom so she can return home to Kansas.

Tin Man, Dorothy, Lion, Scarecrow, and The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) in Wicked. Photo: Universal Pictures

Which Wizard of Oz book characters appear in Wicked: For Good? In Wicked: For Good, we see many of Baum's original book characters and settings appear throughout. Character-wise, Elphaba/The Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda the Good Witch, Nessarose/The Wicked Witch of the East, the Wizard of Oz, and Chistery, the leader of the winged monkeys who guard Emerald City, are Baum characters who carry over from Wicked. In the second film, the characters of Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Boq (Ethan Slater) are transformed into Baum's characters known as the Scarecrow and the Tin Man, respectively. The CG version of the Cowardly Lion (voiced by Colman Domingo) is revealed to be the grown up cub from 2024's Wicked. Dorothy arrives in the second film but is only framed in distant wide shots or seen from the back. She never speaks on camera because Wicked is Elphaba and Glinda's story. Toto is Dorothy's dog and travels with her throughout Oz.

What lands in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz are featured in Wicked: For Good? In Wicked: For Good, Chu and his team bring to life these Baum creations from the Land of Oz: Munchkin Country, the Emerald City, the Yellow Brick Road, and the Deadly Desert.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Wicked: For Good Soundtrack - Vinyl, Streaming Details

RELATED: What Is Wicked: For Good Rated?