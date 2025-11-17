The Tonight Show shared a sequel to their 2024 viral rap about Glinda and Elphaba's friendship.

The Wicked: For Good Cast Rapped a Character Recap You Need to See

With Wicked: For Good mere days away, The Tonight Show kicked off Wicked Week by sharing a little treat.

It may not be be a song from the sequel movie, but it is the sequel to a viral video from last year, featuring the cast of Wicked delivering a well-edited rap about the highly anticipated film. Each actor was recorded individually, then pieced together perfectly to create a colorful, catchy music video about the friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande). Jeff Goldblum also made a cameo, but the besties really stole the show.

This time around, the entire Wicked: For Good cast got in on the fun for a musical roll call. Erivo, Grande, and Goldblum were joined by Sexiest Man in America Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode for a little "who's who" of Oz.

Fiyero (Bailey) is "a prince, and always game," while Pfannee (Yang) gets a shoutout from "bestie" Glinda. Madame Morrible (Yeoh) is introduced as "in charge and quite complex," followed by Boq (Slater) and Nessa (Bode).

Finally, the Wizard (Goldblum) gets the best exchange of the song.

Erivo: It's the Wizard.

Goldblum: I'm that dude.

Grande: More like fraud.

Goldblum: OK, rude.

Not even Glinda is falling for the shtick anymore, Wizard!

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Wicked Week continues with appearances by Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

The video is just the beginning of The Tonight Show's thrillifying week of Wicked content. Yeoh will sit down with Fallon for an interview on Monday, November 17, followed by Grande on November 18. Fallon will interview Erivo on Wednesday, November 19, just in time for the start of early screenings of the film on Wednesday evening.

Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

And if that's not enough, Bailey appeared on The Tonight Show back on November 3 to celebrate his title as People's Sexiest Man 2025.

By November 21, Wicked: For Good will be out everywhere, and you will be changed for the better. If you don't have your tickets yet, what are you waiting for? NBC Insider has everything you need to know about the new film and how to see it.

