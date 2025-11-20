The Cast & Characters of Wicked: For Good—Including Some New Faces—Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

We've heard it said that people come into our lives for a reason, and those people include the stars of Wicked: For Good.

Led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, they came into our lives in November 2024 when Wicked premiered in theaters and told us the thrillifying tale of one green girl's journey to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West. In 2025, they're back to continue the story as Elphaba (Erivo) leans into her new image and Glinda (Grande) becomes famously good, eventually resulting in the story we all know as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The Wicked movies are actually based on the 2003 musical Wicked, which is based on the Gregory Maguire book series inspired by the 1900 Wizard of Oz novel by L. Frank Baum. It's a cast of characters you know well, though you may not yet know their full story. The first Wicked film spanned the first act of the Wicked musical, which mostly takes place at Shiz University and follows Elphaba and Glinda as they meet and become unlikely friends.

Below, find out everything you need to know about the cast and characters (returning and new) in Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good: The returning cast

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Broadway powerhouse Cynthia Erivo returns as Elphaba, a nature-loving introvert who lived her whole life being ridiculed for her green skin. She's one of the few people in Oz with actual magical power, but since she refused to become propaganda for the Wizard and his anti-animal agenda, she had to go on the run. Now, the Wizard has declared her a Wicked Witch, and the world is treating her as such.

Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Lara Cornell/Universal Pictures

Pop superstar Ariana Grande is back as the peppy, pink-loving ray of sunshine formerly known as Galinda, now nicknamed Glinda the Good. She's everything Elphaba isn't, even though she and the alleged Wicked Witch share much more than you might think, including a deep friendship.

Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero Tigelaar

Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey reprises his role as Fiyero, the dashing royal love interest of both Glinda and Elphaba.

Marissa Bode as Nessarose

Boq (Ethan Slater) and Nessarose (Marissa Bode) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Marissa Bode was acting in local Wisconsin productions before being cast as Nessarose, the younger, wheelchair-bound sister of Elphaba. Bode is the first wheelchair user to play the role in the musical's history.

Ethan Slater as Boq

Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center on May 01, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Ethan Slater returns as the Munchkin Boq, who spent the first movie crushing over Glinda and doing everything she said, which included asking out Nessarose.

Bowen Yang as Pfannee and Bronwyn James as ShenShen

Shenshen (Bronwyn James) and Pfannee (Bowen Yang) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Universal Pictures

The Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live cast member continues to tend to Glinda's every need as Pfannee, one of her assistants.

James, who has since appeared in Mickey 17 and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, returns as ShenShen, Glinda's other assistant.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Once again, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, the Wizard's right-hand woman who does his bidding and encourages Glinda's transformation into Glinda the Good.

Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The citizens of Oz still believe in their beloved Wizard, partly thanks to Goldblum's effortless charm, but viewers know better. He has no real power, and he's doing his best to turn everyone against the one who does: Elphaba.

Wicked: For Good: The new cast

Colman Domingo as the Cowardly Lion

Colman Domingo attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Colman Domingo, star of stage, screen, and red carpet fashion, will provide the voice of Dorothy's courage-seeking companion.