Wicked: For Good Reveals Who the Iconic Scarecrow from Oz *Actually* Is...

Warning: Wicked: For Good spoilers ahead!

As Wicked and Wicked: For Good told the origin stories of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch, they also revealed the heartbreaking origins of the other secondary characters from The Wizard of Oz. That includes Dorothy's (Yellow Brick) Road trip companions the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow, all of whom have been changed by their encounters with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). She never intended to ruin any of their lives, but as she herself said, "No good deed goes unpunished."

The Tin Man was the result of Elphaba trying to fix a spell that Nessarose botched, while the Lion grew up alone and afraid after she rescued him in the first Wicked movie. The Scarecrow, on the other hand, was Elphaba's attempt at protecting the love of her life, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey).

How Fiyero and Elphaba fell in love in Wicked

In the first movie, everyone — particularly Glinda and Elphaba — believed that the handsome prince Fiyero was naturally perfect for the popular blonde played by Ariana Grande. Glinda and Fiyero sang about how they're "perfect together," while Elphaba lamented that she's "not that girl" who gets to be loved by guys like Fiyero. But despite Fiyero's image of a guy who was simply "dancing through life," he had a lot more depth to him than he let on. He helped Elphie rescue the lion cub and hinted that maybe Glinda isn't the one for him, after all. He's more into the kind of girl who stands up against tyranny and animal abuse instead of going along with it.

In For Good, as he's set to marry the beloved "Good Witch" (though not of his own accord), it becomes all the more clear, especially to Glinda herself, that he actually loves Elphie. As Captain of the Wizard's Guard, Fiyero dedicates himself to tracking Elphie down to protect her from a society intent on murdering her. He does find her, and they share a romantic night together before the tornado shows up and ruins everything by crushing Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), to death.

Why Elphaba casts a spell on Fiyero in Wicked: For Good

The tornado was actually a ploy by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) to lure Elphaba out of hiding, and it works. Fiyero helps her evade capture, but he gets captured in the process, and Elphie knows the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) isn't going to go easy on him. She fears he's already dead, so she frantically tries a spell to protect him.

In "No Good Deed," she chants some things that probably could have been a little more specific, just knowing how unpredictable this magic is.

Let his flesh not be torn, let his blood leave no stain / Though they beat him, let him feel no pain / Let his bones never break, and however they try to destroy him / Let him never die, let him never die

The spell results in Fiyero turning into a Scarecrow, and to be fair, his flesh won't be torn (because he has none), his blood won't stain (because he has none), and his bones won't break (because he has none). He will also feel no pain, because he's got no brain and a head full of straw.

Lucky for Fiyero, Bailey retains his Sexiest Man Alive title even as a Scarecrow, and Elphaba is the last person who's ever going to judge someone for their (lack of) skin. So their love story can continue after he helps her fake her death with a trap door, and then they ride off together into the sunset. He may not have a brain, but at least he's got a heart.

More importantly, he can also still dance!

You can see Fiyero's transformation play out in Wicked: For Good, in theaters now.