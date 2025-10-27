Zac Brown Has a Great Reason for Always Wearing Hats & Beanies

If it's not a wide-brimmed fedora, it's a trucker hat. And if it's not a trucker hat, it's a beanie. Wherever he goes, it seems, Zac Brown Band leader and Voice Season 28 Mega Mentor Zac Brown is rocking a hat of some kind — and there's a simple explanation as to why. In the case of beanies, they're less of a fashion statement and more about keeping himself healthy.

"I can't stand having cold air blowing in my ears, so when it's cold at my house or if I am outside, I am going to have my ears covered up," he revealed to Taste of Country back in 2011, when his preferred head-covering method was a knit beanie.

"When you are a singer, you have to nurse yourself and make sure you don't get a cold," Brown added. "So when I get drafty cold air in my ears, I would get an earache and get sick. I had to make sure I hustled and stayed well for my shows that I played."

As for why Brown's always wearing so many different hats, there's an even simpler explanation: He likes them! As he told Country Countdown USA in 2015, "I’ve always just done what I wanted to do, worn whatever hat I wanted to wear. The hats I want to wear now are different than the other ones. In winter time, I’ll still wear my beanies and stuff like that, but I’m sure enjoying feeling better, that’s for sure.”

What mentorship means to The Voice's Mega Mentor Zac Brown

Zac Brown of The Zac Brown Band performing onstage at Chicago Street Course on July 5, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Talking to Jenna Bush Hager for her Open Book podcast series, Brown (who's advising Team Snoop and Team Bublé for The Voice Season 28 Knockouts) opened up about the role mentors played when he was launching his own career. "I had people that told me, 'Hey, you’re really good at this; you need to keep doing it.' And to say that to a young person can change the whole trajectory of their life. So it’s important to recognize it," he said.

He also gave some insight into his writing process, revealing there's no normal amount of time it takes for him to write a song. "Some songs take me 11 years to finish. ‘Butterfly’ [featuring Dolly Parton] was probably five years in finishing it. Some of them take three hours," he said, adding, "There’s times when I’ll just go away on a retreat to just get away and write. So then I dig through all my notes."

"I’m always chasing the song, and I’m always waiting to hear something that’s inspiring. Hear someone put together a story in a new way, with a melody, with a harmony, with whatever accompaniment that it is, like, I’m just seeking that inspiration, trying to find it for myself," he continued.

When he's not writing or performing, you can find Brown spending time with his fiancée, jewelry designer Kendra Scott, and his four children. "The weeks that I have [my kids], I just clear the deck, and I get to be a servant to them, which is priority one for me. I don't share that side of my life with the public because I don't let the public into my bubble," the rocker revealed to GQ.

He added, "That's also the reason that I'm not out schmoozing more and deepening the relationships and things business-wise. I never really wanted to be a celebrity, I just wanted to play music, be the best musician that I could be, and move people with my music. It’s a blessing that I get to do that for a living, but I fight pretty hard to try to keep my bubble, and I'm learning a healthy way to do that."