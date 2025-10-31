Why You Recognize Law & Order: SVU Guest Star Michelle Veintimilla

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Veintimilla never fails to deliver the goosebumps, especially against Carisi in the courtroom.

Fans never tire of the rotating lineup of guest stars on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Michelle Veintimilla just raised the stakes on Season 27 of the NBC nail-biter.

The defense attorneys are the squad's last obstacle between securing justice for their victims, and Veintimilla's Counselor Christine Vega certainly threw a wrench in the squad's progress. Vega kept Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad on their toes during SVU's October 30 episode, leaving viewers wondering whether or not the culprits would ever go behind bars.

Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) was put through the wringer in SVU's latest episode after Vega's no-nonsense defense attorney made her way to the precinct to defend the sons of a prominent real estate mogul.

Why you recognize SVU guest star Michelle Veintimilla

Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) appears on The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 8 "May I Have This Dance?". Photo: Kenneth Rexach/ABC/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before duking it out against Carisi on the opposing side of the courtroom, Veintimilla appeared in several other television hits. Some might recognize Veintimilla for her guest appearances on series like Those Who Kill, The Good Wife, Limitless, and Downward Dog.

Veintimilla recurred as Carmen Guerra in the action series The Gifted before later playing Marie Jablonki in the miniseries Seven Seconds. Veintimilla also played Bridgit Pike/Firefly in Season 2 and Season 4 of the hit drama series Gothman and Vanessa Sanchez in The Baker and the Beauty. Some of her most recent projects include guest appearances in dramas like Big Sky, Blue Bloods, and Grey's Anatomy.

Michelle Veintimilla plays a cutthroat defense attorney on SVU

Michelle Veintimilla poses at the opening night of the new play "Which Way To The Stage" at The MCC Robert W. Wilson Theater on May 10, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Veintimilla plays Counselor Christine Vega on SVU, first appearing in Season 26's "The Grid Plan" after a tourist was assaulted while visiting New York City. The incident led to a tense courthouse showdown after Counselor Christine Vega was recruited and began accosting the survivor on the stand. Christine's defense strategy is especially vile — she loves conjuring up any compromising information or questionable decisions and manipulating the victims with shocking revelations.

Vega turned up again in Season 27's "Under the Influence" after an influencer was assaulted at an open house event by half-brothers Nathan and Paul Ellis (played by Chris Webster and Drew Garrett, respectively). Paul would lure victims into a secluded room so that Nathan could turn up shortly after and assault them while Paul watched. As the son of a high-powered real estate tycoon, Vega was called to the precinct to put a cork in whatever progress the SVU had made.

After arresting the brothers on DNA evidence, Nathan delivered a glimmering cover story, while Paul panicked and denied everything. After uncovering a trail of victims, Carisi navigated a grueling courtroom showdown wherein Vega brought up several settlements that had been disregarded.

Still, Paul's testimony proved to be dismal to the Ellis brothers' case, so Vega pivoted, offering Carisi a plea deal. Vega then revealed they'd offer up Paul for all charges, as long as Nathan walked free (translation: the arguably more evil of the two brothers was throwing his brother under the bus for the sake of the family business).

Carisi and Benson wouldn't bite, instead flipping the script and offering Paul full immunity if he confessed to Nathan and their father's corrupt activities and extensive cover-ups. While Benson wasn't keen on being lenient on the lure of the operation, the most evil members of the Ellis family were imprisoned for their trail of terror, while Paul remained shellshocked by their shocking betrayal.

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.