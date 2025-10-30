Why You Recognize Audrey Trullinger, the Girls' Girl Influencer on Law & Order: SVU

This story contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 27, Episode 6 ("Under the Influence").

"Can you guys believe they let me into the Special Victims Unit?" TikTok star Trullinger teased on Instagram.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit never fails to captivate with its endless rotation of guest stars, and this week, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad crossed paths with TikTok star Audrey Trullinger.

The social media star made her way to the Law & Order franchise in a blood-pumping episode that features a mind-boggling investigation and explosive courtroom showdown. SVU guest stars always raise the stakes — whether as a red herring suspect, perpetrator, or witness — and Trullinger makes her way to the 16th Precinct under benevolent circumstances as the character who kicked off SVU's latest.

Audrey Trullinger plays a charming influencer in SVU Season 27's "Under the Influence," catapulting the squad into a truly jaw-dropping ripped-from-headlines case.

Why you recognize SVU guest star Audrey Trullinger

Audrey Trullinger attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Many may recognize Trullinger from her many comedic sketches on TikTok, with over 1.7 million followers, she has delivered many a viral hit.

Aside from her prolific social media presence, Trullinger has appeared in a music video for Kyle Gordon's "We Will Never Die," two episodes of Peacock's Based on a True Story, and an episode of The Simpsons. Trullinger also played Alanah in the 2024 teen comedy film Prom Dates (2024).

As a nod to her camera-loving character, Trullinger shared a humorous video on social media of her behind the scenes at the 16 Precinct. Trullinger made sure to soak in all of the excitement of seeing the SVU magic come to life.

"Can you guys believe they let me into the Special Victims Unit?" Trullinger teased in the tour video before playfully tinkering with an evidence locker.

Trullinger joked that she took a criminology course once upon a time, so she was hoping to take home a souvenir from the set. But Trullinger was truly raving once she got a chance to visit the mythic office of Captain Olivia Benson.

"Can you believe? Oh my God, is she here?" Trullinger whispered with glee while pointing to Benson's plaque. "Is she here right now?"

Trullinger also brought SVU fans into the interrogation room, the home of many a blood-pumping grilling from the detectives. "Here we are in the interrogation room, you can see the tears of the perps on the table," Trullinger teased. "It's so authentic."

Audrey Trullinger played a helpful influencer on Law & Order: SVU

Audrey Trullinger attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Trullinger made her SVU debut in Season 27, Episode 6 ("Under the Influence") as the ultimate girls' girl and the reporting witness for the episode. Trullinger plays a charming influencer named Grace, who is hired by an event company to generate engagement for a hyper-exclusive open house.

While excitedly filming a Live feed during the festivities, Grace noticed another young woman being harassed by a man, flocking to the woman's side and pretending to be an old friend she met at a bachelorette party while dragging the stranger away.

"You're a mess. What's your name?" Grace asked, learning her name was Skylar: a fellow influencer who claimed she must have drunk too much. Grace brought her to the couch while she quickly fetched a glass of water. Grace was gone for mere seconds before returning to an empty couch, soon witnessing Skylar being dragged into a locked bedroom in the back of the penthouse.

Grace pounded on the bedroom door, but the people inside ignored her. Grace raised an alarm about the situation, leading security to kick her out of the event. Grace wasted no time calling the cops, leading Benson and her squad to show up. Skylar had been sexually assaulted, and it was by someone at that party.

Back at the precinct, Grace revealed she had been hired by a prominent real estate group, National Reality, as an influencer fluffer for the open house; she was young, attractive, and created social posts for the company while schmoozing with fellow attendees. There was nothing sexual about the gig, which is why she had flocked to Skylar's aid.

Grace did everything within her power to help prevent the assault, giving the detectives every ounce of limited information she had to help the cops track down their suspect.

Benson and the squad eventually discovered Skylar had been targeted by a duo of assailants, two half-brothers of National Realty's high-powered CEO. Benson brought the nefarious pair down and delivered justice, and it was largely thanks to Grace ringing the alarm.

